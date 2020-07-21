Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Phase 3 Data From Four Phase 3 Sotagliflozin Studies in Type 2 Diabetes

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX), today announced topline data from four Phase 3 sotagliflozin studies in type 2 diabetes: SOTA-MONO, SOTA-SU, SOTA-GLIM and SOTA-INS. The final results of these studies will be preserved for upcoming medical congresses and publications.



“We are pleased with the evidence of robust A1C reduction and long-term safety in patients with type 2 diabetes demonstrated in these studies,” said Pablo Lapuerta, MD., executive vice president and chief medical officer at Lexicon. “We look forward to presenting and publishing detailed results from these studies in the future.”

All four Phase 3 sotagliflozin studies met their primary objectives of lowering A1C in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The observed safety profile of sotagliflozin in these studies was generally consistent with that of approved SGLT2 inhibitors. Diarrhea, an event consistent with gastrointestinal SGLT1 inhibition, was generally more common on sotagliflozin than placebo, although it was not a meaningful cause of treatment discontinuation. Genital mycotic infections were dose-related. The absolute increase in the incidence of genital mycotic infections over placebo ranged from 0% to 3.7% in studies of the 200 mg dose and from 3.2% to 6.3% in studies of the 400 mg dose. In one study, sotagliflozin showed less hypoglycemia than glimepiride, and in the other three studies, the incidences of hypoglycemia in patients on sotagliflozin were similar to those on placebo.

Lexicon does not intend to pursue any regulatory approvals of sotagliflozin for type 2 diabetes in the absence of a strategic partnership for the commercialization of sotagliflozin in such indication.

Phase 3 SOTA-MONO Study

In the Phase 3, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled SOTA-MONO study, sotagliflozin 400 mg and 200 mg as monotherapy was tested for superiority versus placebo in reducing A1C after 26 weeks of treatment in patients with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control. The study enrolled 142 patients on sotagliflozin 400 mg, 107 patients on sotagliflozin 200 mg and 150 patients on placebo.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that sotagliflozin 400 mg and 200 mg significantly reduced A1C in patients with type 2 diabetes and inadequate glycemic control on diet and exercise alone.

Safety results were similar to those in other studies of sotagliflozin in type 2 diabetes, with similar incidences of hypoglycemia on sotagliflozin and placebo.

Phase 3 SOTA-SU Study

SOTA-SU was a 507-patient, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter Phase 3 study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of sotagliflozin 400 mg added to a sulfonylurea, alone or in combination with metformin, in patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control on a sulfonylurea or metformin alone. The primary endpoint was the change in A1C from baseline to Week 26. Patients were followed for a total of 79 weeks.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that sotagliflozin 400 mg significantly reduced A1C in patients with type 2 diabetes who were on sulfonylurea alone or in combination with metformin with inadequate glycemic control on a sulfonylurea or metformin alone at Week 26. Importantly, A1C reduction persisted through 79 weeks.

Safety results were similar to those in other studies of sotagliflozin in type 2 diabetes. Mean estimated glomerular filtration rate was estimated at Week 79, and was similar for sotagliflozin and placebo. Despite the presence of sulfonylurea background therapy, the incidences of hypoglycemia were similar on sotagliflozin and placebo.

Phase 3 SOTA-GLIM Study

SOTA-GLIM was a 954-patient, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active- and placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter Phase 3 study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of sotagliflozin 400 mg compared to glimepiride or placebo added to metformin in patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control with metformin therapy. The primary objective of the study was to demonstrate the non-inferiority of sotagliflozin 400 mg compared to glimepiride on A1C at Week 52. Patients were followed for a total of 52 weeks.

The study met its primary objective, as the change from baseline in A1C reduction to Week 52 was the same on sotagliflozin 400 mg and glimepiride, and the 95% confidence interval excluded the pre-specified margin (0.3%) of non-inferiority.

Safety results were similar to those in other studies of sotagliflozin in type 2 diabetes, with less hypoglycemia on sotagliflozin than glimepiride.

Phase 3 SOTA-INS Study

SOTA-INS was a 571-patient, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group, multicenter, 52-week Phase 3 study that evaluated the efficacy and safety of sotagliflozin 400 mg and 200 mg or placebo in patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control on basal insulin alone or in addition to oral antidiabetic agents. The primary endpoint was a change in A1C from baseline to Week 18. Patients were followed for a total of 52 weeks.

The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that sotagliflozin 400 mg and 200 mg significantly reduced A1C in patients with type 2 diabetes who had inadequate glycemic control on basal insulin alone or in addition to oral antidiabetic agents. Importantly, A1C reduction persisted at the same magnitude at 52 weeks.

Safety results were similar to those in other studies of sotagliflozin in type 2 diabetes. Despite the presence of background insulin therapy, the incidences of hypoglycemia were similar on sotagliflozin and placebo.

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral dual inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose co-transporter types 1 and 2 (SGLT1 and SGLT2). SGLT1 is responsible for glucose absorption in the gastrointestinal tract, and SGLT2 is responsible for glucose reabsorption by the kidney. Sotagliflozin is approved in the European Union (EU) for use as an adjunct to insulin therapy to improve blood sugar (glycemic) control in adults with type 1 diabetes with a body mass index ≥ 27 kg/m2, who could not achieve adequate glycemic control despite optimal insulin therapy.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through its Genome5000™ program, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to safely and effectively treat disease. In addition to its first commercial product, XERMELO, Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in clinical and preclinical development in diabetes and metabolism, oncology and neuropathic pain. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com .

