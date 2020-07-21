Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Checkster to Spotlight Employee Brand Advocacy at Social Recruiting Strategies Conference

NOVATO, Calif., July 21, 2020

WHO:   Yves Lermusi, founder and CEO of Checkster, empowering talent and team leaders to make better hiring decisions and improve engagement and retention
     
WHAT:   Will present “The Better Way to Screen Employees and Turn Them into Brand Advocates” during the Social Recruiting Strategies Conference.
     
WHEN:   The virtual event will take place Tuesday, July 28 – Thursday, July 30, 2020. Lermusi will present on July 28 at 2:45 p.m. CT.
     
WHERE:   Registration and additional details are available at socialrecruitingstrategies.com.

DETAILS:    
How do you screen for top quality talent and improve your employer brand at the same time? Between changing business priorities and never-ending piles of resumes, it can be challenging to maintain a quality candidate pool while screening for the best possible hires without bias.

During the Social Recruiting Strategies Conference, Yves Lermusi, founder and CEO of Checkster, will share actionable insights for thinking big and leveraging employees and candidates as enthusiastic brand advocates. Lermusi will also explain how collective intelligence helps remove biases and promote diversity in recruiting, source more applicants, improve the candidate experience and screen out bad hires. The result is an improved employer brand supported by active advocates.

For event info, visit socialrecruitingstrategies.com.

More About Checkster
Using collective human intelligence, Checkster empowers talent and team leaders to make smarter, faster and more confident talent decisions and build high performing teams that compete to win. More than 500 organizations around the world use Checkster to power their people decisions and improve quality of hire.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123, ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

Primary Logo

