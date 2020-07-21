ProQR Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Leaders in Inherited Retinal Disease and RNA Therapy

/EIN News/ -- LEIDEN, Netherlands & CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq:PRQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for severe genetic rare diseases, today announced the strengthening of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with new members. The SAB members serve as strategic advisors to the Company as it continues to advance its pipeline of RNA therapeutics and its proprietary technology platforms.

“We are strengthening our Scientific Advisory Board with the addition of leading experts in inherited retinal disease and RNA therapies,” said Daniel A. de Boer, Chief Executive Officer of ProQR. “These individuals bring important scientific, medical, and industry experience, as well as diverse perspectives for us to draw upon. I’m excited to work with this distinguished and talented group of advisors and believe their contributions will be significant as we continue advancing our platform for patients living with Inherited Retinal Diseases.”

ProQR’s SAB is comprised of:

James Shannon, MD, Chair of the SAB, has served on ProQR's Supervisory Board since 2016. Most recently he was Chief Medical Officer at GlaxoSmithKline until his retirement in 2015.

, Chair of the SAB, has served on ProQR’s Supervisory Board since 2016. Most recently he was Chief Medical Officer at GlaxoSmithKline until his retirement in 2015. Mike Cheetham, PhD, is a Professor of Molecular Cell Biology at the University College London Institute of Ophthalmology. The research in the Cheetham lab is focused on understanding the molecular basis of inherited retinal diseases, developing therapies and the development of 3D retinal organoids.

Thaddeus (Ted) Drija, MD is the former Global Head of Ophthalmology Research at Novartis. He is Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Director of Eye Pathology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

is the former Global Head of Ophthalmology Research at Novartis. He is Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School and an Associate Director of Eye Pathology at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary. Donald. S. Fong, MD, MPH, is Chief of Ophthalmology and Director of the Kaiser Permanente Southern California Eye Monitoring Center. He is also Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) School of Medicine.

Art Levin, PhD is the Chief Scientific Officer at Avidity Biosciences and has more than two decades of experience in RNA drug development from discovery through drug registration, including the development and registration of the first and only oligonucleotide medicine in ophthalmology, Vitravene.

is the Chief Scientific Officer at Avidity Biosciences and has more than two decades of experience in RNA drug development from discovery through drug registration, including the development and registration of the first and only oligonucleotide medicine in ophthalmology, Vitravene. Martin Maier, PhD is Vice President Research at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where he heads the RNAi Discovery group. Through his position at Alnylam and a prior position at Ionis Pharmaceuticals he has more than 20 years of experience in the RNA field.

Martin Maier, PhD is Vice President Research at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals where he heads the RNAi Discovery group. Through his position at Alnylam and a prior position at Ionis Pharmaceuticals he has more than 20 years of experience in the RNA field.

is an Inherited Retinal Disease specialist and the Sid W. Richardson Professor and Margarett Root Brown Chair of the Department of Ophthalmology, and Director of the Cullen Eye Institute at Baylor College of Medicine. Phil Zamore PhD is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator, Gretchen Stone Cook Chair of Biomedical Sciences, Professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology, and Chair of the RNA Therapeutics Institute at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. He is also a co-founder of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Voyager Therapeutics.

Biographies for the SAB members are available on ProQR’s website .

