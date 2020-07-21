Electrostatic Precipitator Market To Cross USD 13.8 Billion By 2028; Quince Market Insights

Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, reaching valuation of USD 13.8 billion by 2028; Major Key players in world are Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Babcock & Wilcox, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Thermax, Ducon Technologies, Fujian Longkin, Hamon Group, Trion.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Electrostatic Precipitator Market projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, reaching valuation of USD 13.8 billion by 2028. Stringent regulations to curb increasing air pollution levels; along with growing health, awareness is expected to enhance adoption of Electrostatic Precipitator.

The industrialization has significantly contributed to air pollution, especially in urban areas. Unsupervised emission of chemical gases and fumes from construction, industrial, and automotive activities has rendered the air unfit to inhale. This factor is projected to bode well for overall market growth in the years to come.

The Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has set standards for improving and maintaining the quality of air in the Clean Air Act, 1970. The EPA also implements policies, programs, and regulations to control pollution levels, are anticipated to drive the market for electrostatic precipitators in U.S. over the next eight years.

Power Generation Infrastructure to Augment the Growth of the Coal Fired Generation Segment

Based on application, this market has been segmented by coal fired generation, electric arc furnaces, gas turbines, solid-waste incinerators, and others. In terms of value, Coal Fired Generation is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The segment held the largest share, accounting for 36.0% of the global Electrostatic Precipitators market. Strong dependence on coal fired generation to meet power requirements in the developing regions is responsible for the growth of this segment.

A solid-waste incinerator is another key segment that has been gaining importance due to increasing concerns about the emissions caused by incinerators. As incinerators form a key part of waste management for industrial as well as municipal waste, this segment is estimated to register strong growth during the forecast period.

Clean Energy Demand to Drive the Power Generation Segment

By end-use industry, this market has been segmented by power generation, metal processing & mining, cement, chemicals & petrochemicals, manufacturing, marine, and others. In 2019, Power Generation held the largest share, 33.9% of the global Electrostatic Precipitators market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2028. Growing regulations to curb sulfur emissions from power generation is expected to drive the growth of Power Generation segment.

Manufacturing is another key industry for the electrostatic precipitator market with expansion in plant capacities and the development of superior products fostering the adoption of the electrostatic precipitators. Growing urbanization in developing regions resulting in infrastructural development is expected to drive the demand in cement and metal industry during the forecast period.

Industries Involving Heat Treatment to Propel the Plate Segment

By design, this market has been segmented by plate type and tubular type. Plate segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The segment accounted for the largest share of 75.0% of the global electrostatic precipitators market, in 2019. Plate type electrostatic precipitators are preferred in chemicals, food processing, and other heat treatment industries. This includes parallel plates as electrodes for collecting wet dust for large volumes of the processed gas.

Tubular segment expected to grow at highest CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period. Tubular electrostatic precipitators are largely preferred in gas, steel, and chemical industries. These systems are custom designed to minimize leakages collected materials and collection of fogs and mist.

Partnerships & Collaborations Prominent Strategies of the Key Players

Keeping in mind this growth rate, Electrostatic Precipitator manufacturers are making significant efforts in adopting advanced technologies largely by entering into collaboration and partnerships or developing new products that will help boost Electrostatic Precipitator demand.

In April, 2020, Amec Foster Wheeler partnered with Sasol South Africa (Pty) Ltd (Sasol). This partnership will enable Sasol’s portfolio of assets across South Africa. In October, 2019, FLSMIDTH purchased parts of AuTec Innovative Extractive Solutions Ltd. The agreement included related equipment and key personnel. In January, 2019, Thermax Global expanded its business and inaugurated a new manufacturing plant at Andra Pradesh, India.

Some of the leading players in the global Electrostatic Precipitator market are Siemens AG, General Electric, Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Babcock & Wilcox, AMEC Foster Wheeler, Thermax, Ducon Technologies, Fujian Longkin, Hamon Group, Trion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 179 pages with 148 market data tables and 120 figures & charts from the report, “Electrostatic Precipitator Market, By Technology (Dry ESP, Wet ESP), By Design (Plate, Tubular), By Application (Coal Fired Generation, Electric Arc Furnaces, Gas Turbines, Solid-Waste Incinerators), By End User (Power Generation, Chemicals And Petrochemicals, Metal Processing & Mining, Cement, Manufacturing, Marine), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028”

