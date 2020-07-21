Angolan President congratulates Colombia on its independence day

Luanda, ANGOLA, July 21 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, stressed last Monday the promotion of initiatives aimed for closer bilateral cooperation, the well-being and progress of Angolans and Colombians.,

In a message addressed to his Colombian counterpart, Iván Duque Márquez, for the occasion of the South American country’s 210th anniversary of national independence, the Angolan Head of State congratulates and wishes the Colombian people prosperity.

Colombia, a country located in the extreme north of South America, is the third South American economy.

Its economy is divided into 13.9% for agriculture, 55.8% for services and 30.3% for industry.