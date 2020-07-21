Shadow Gaming Announces Registration for the Verdun Tournament is Officially Open; Tournament Will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS:BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports, youth sports, and family sports entertainment markets, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc. (“Shadow Gaming”), a rapidly growing force in the global eSports space, is pleased to announce registration for the Verdun Tournament is officially open. To register go to http://shadowgamingtv.com/ . The tournament will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 pm est. We are looking for great players from Europe and North America. Prize pool will be $250 first place, $150 second and $100 third place. All participants will receive Shadow Gaming credits. For information on how to earn additional credits visit http://shadowgamingtv.com/.



Verdun is a squad-based multiplayer first-person shooter video game set during World War I. It was released on 28 April 2015 on Steam, after more than a year in Steam Early Access. Verdun is inspired by the 1916 Battle of Verdun in France. The game includes historically accurate World War I weapons, authentic uniforms and equipment, detailed injury and gore modeling, and maps based on the real battlefields of the Western Front.

The Digital Gaming League will be working with Shadow Gaming on the Verdun Tournament and is one of the first organizers to commit to work with Shadow Gaming on our plan to launch our new business model. The Digital Gaming League organizes and has successfully ran eSports tournaments for the last five years with thousands of followers.

“The foundation of our business model and our plan for growth is based in working with organizers like The DGL that have the experience and knowledge that gamers trust to bring events week after week under auspices of Shadow Gaming,” commented Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president.

“Talented leagues and organizers around the world will have the opportunity to join Shadow Gaming event sponsoring program where they can organize, run events and show their skills based on the games they chose,” continued Luis A. Arce, president of Shadow Gaming.

Shadow Gaming has developed a task-based credit system where participants earn credits and exchange those credits for actual merchandise; the whole purpose is to have an Army of players all over the world helping us promote our business. By having these players posting, participating, bringing new players, writing articles and doing things that are relevant to our growth, we will benefit and save thousands of dollars in the process.

About eSports

As competitive gaming cements itself in the popular culture, global investors, brands, media outlets, and consumers are all paying attention. Total eSports viewership is expected to grow at a 9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2019 and 2023, up from 454 million in 2019 to 646 million in 2023, per Business Insider Intelligence estimates. That puts the audience on pace to nearly double over a six-year period, as the 2017 audience stood at 335 million. As a result, the industry has seen a huge uptick in investment from venture capitalists, and more recently from private equity firms.

The number of investments in eSports doubled in 2018, going from 34 in 2017 to 68 in 2018, per Deloitte. That's reflected in the total dollars invested, too: Investments are up to $4.5 billion in 2018 from just $490 million the year before, a staggering YoY growth rate of 837%, per Deloitte.

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to build sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition, the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.

