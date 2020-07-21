Increasing Incidence Of Cance And The Current Coronavirus Pandemic Is Driving The Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market

Viral Vectors & Plasmid DNA Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise in the global incidence of cancer is driving the viral vector & plasmid DNA market. According to Cancer Research UK, in 2018, around 17 million new cases of cancer were recorded with deaths of around 9.6 million, and the estimated cancer incidence rate is 62% between 2018-2040 worldwide. The rise in the global incidence of cancer has boosted the demand for the viral vectors and plasmid DNA market. The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market size is expected to grow from $0.46 billion in 2019 to $0.60 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.3%. The growth is also due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as it requires targeted delivery of the drug to treat affected patients. The number of coronavirus cases has been increasing, resulting in a surge in demand for viral vectors & plasmid DNA. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is expected to reach $1.05 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 20.4%.

The unaffordable cost of gene therapies is a major challenge in the viral vectors & plasmid DNA industry. The prices of gene therapies range between $0.2 million to $2.1 million. For instance, Gilead’s Yescarta is a gene therapy that costs around $0.3 million and Bluebird Bio’s Letiglobin is another gene therapy costing around $2.1 million. The high price is due to various factors like government regulations and production costs. Therefore, the unaffordable cost of gene therapies is limiting the viral vector & plasmid DNA market growth.

The viral vectors & plasmid DNA market consists of sales of viral vectors & plasmid DNA and related services. The viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for the delivery of cellular therapies, like gene therapy and immunotherapy, and also for treating some viral infections. Viral vectors & plasmid DNA are used for formulation development in research and development labs. Viral vectors are genetically engineered viruses carrying viral RNA or DNA that is noninfectious but still contain viral promoters and transgene. The plasmid DNA is a double-stranded extrachromosomal and circular DNA sequence that is capable of replication using the host cell’s replication system.

The global viral vectors & plasmid DNA market is segmented by product into plasmid DNA, and viral vectors. By applications, the market is segmented into gene and cancer therapies, viral infections, immunotherapy, formulation development, and others.

Major players in the market are FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, FinVector Vision Therapies, Lonza, Cobra Biologics and Pharmaceutical Services, Brammer Bio, Kaneka Corporation, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, VGXI, and MassBiologics. A notable acquisition in the market was that of Cognate Bioservices Inc. acquiring Cobra Biologics in January 2020.

