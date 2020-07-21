Plastic Waste Management Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

A new market study, titled “Plastic Waste Management Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Updated Research Report of Plastic Waste Management Market 2020-2026:

Overviwe:-

Plastic waste management involves landfilling, incineration, or recycling solutions. This plastic waste management market analysis considers sales from the disposal, incineration, and recycling sectors. Our analysis also considers the adoption of plastic waste management services in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the disposal segment held the highest market share owing to its primary ability to produce methane, which is used to generate electricity. However, the incineration segment will lead the market in 2026 because it is being considered a more viable alternative for plastic management. Plastics can be converted to hydrogen, diesel, crude oil and sulfur, primarily used to generate electricity, through incineration. This trend is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Also, our global plastic waste management report has observed market growth factors such as the rising demand for plastic, growth of global population and rapid urbanization, and presence of favorable government regulations. However, high operating and maintenance cost of plastic waste treatment, adverse impact of plastic waste management on environment, and stringent government regulations pertaining to landfilling and incineration may hamper the growth of the plastic waste management industry over the forecast period.

Segment by Type, the Plastic Waste Management market is segmented into

Landfill

Recycle

Incineration

Segment by Application, the Plastic Waste Management market is segmented into

Plastic Waste

Heat Energy Generation

Recycled Plastics

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Plastic Waste Management Market Share Analysis

Plastic Waste Management market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Plastic Waste Management product introduction, recent developments, Plastic Waste Management sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Veolia Environnement

Suez Environnement

Waste Management

Republic Services

Stericycle

Clean Harbors

ADS Waste Holdings

Progressive Waste Solutions

Covanta Holding

Remondis

Parc

Kayama

Shirai

New COOP Tianbao

China Recyling Development

Luhai

Vanden

Fuhai Lantian

Shanghai Qihu

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Covid-19 Implications on Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America Impact of COVID-19

7 Europe Impact of COVID-19

8 China Impact of COVID-19

9 Japan Impact of COVID-19

10 Southeast Asia Impact of COVID-19

11 India Impact of COVID-19

12 Central & South America Impact of COVID-19

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………



