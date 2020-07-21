Prevalence Of Respiratory Diseases Such As COVID-19 Is Contributing To The Growth Of The Bronchoscopy Market

Bronchoscopy Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing prevalence of respiratory diseases contributed to the growth of the bronchoscopy market. According to data published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 2.09 million new cases suffering from lung cancer were registered and the deaths due to lung cancer were around 1.76 million. Further, 384 million people suffer from the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases around the world, especially the COVID 19 outbreak in 2020, will drive the global bronchoscopy market.

The global bronchoscopy market size is expected to grow from $2.10 billion in 2019 to $2.56 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9%. The growth is mainly due to the significant growth of COVID-19 cases across the globe, which require bronchoscopy devices to check patients affected by the coronavirus that mainly targets the lungs. The market is then expected to stabilize and reach $2.70 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 2%.

The risk of contamination of devices has been a major challenge in the bronchoscopy industry. According to the Center For Disease Control And Prevention, in the USA, there are around 6.8 lakhs hospital-acquired infection cases, and 72,000 hospital-acquired infected patients’ deaths. Multiple factors including contamination of devices are the reasons for hospital-acquired infection. This can be due to improper cleaning of devices or improper maintenance of storage rooms and other factors. The risk of contamination of devices has a negative impact on the growth of the bronchoscopy market.

The bronchoscopy market consists of sales of bronchoscopes and bronchoscopy services. Bronchoscopy is a technique for visualizing inside airways or lungs for therapeutic and diagnostic purposes. In bronchoscopy, an instrument is inserted into the airways through nose, mouth, or sometimes via a tracheostomy, through which the practitioner can examine the patient’s airways for any infections.

The bronchoscopy market is segmented by product into bronchoscopes, imaging systems, cytology brushes, and others. By application, the market is segmented into bronchial treatment, and bronchial diagnosis.

Single-use flexible bronchoscopes are increasingly being used to prevent the risk of contamination of devices. Single-use flexible bronchoscopes are longer and thinner tubes that allow visualization of the deep areas of bronchus and are much easier to change; they provide a clear image of position inside the lung bronchus. Single-use flexible bronchoscopes also improve safety and productivity.

Major players in the global bronchoscopy market include Olympus Corporation, Karl Storz, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific, Hoya Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Cook Medical, Lymol Medical, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

