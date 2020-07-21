Automation Testing Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2026

A new market study, titled “Automation Testing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

A new market study, titled "Automation Testing Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Overview:

The global automation testing market size is expected to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2020 to USD 28.8 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.0% during the forecast period. Automated testing involves different types of testing, such as static and dynamic, used to automate testing scripts by running those scripts frequently. Wherein, static testing is used to examine the output or other project artifacts without executing it, and dynamic testing is used to examine codes through its execution. The dynamic testing further comprises functional and non-functional testing.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Broadcom

Micro Focus

Capgemini

Microsoft

Tricentis

SmartBear Software

Parasoft

Cigniti Technologies

Ranorex

TestPlant

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Functional Testing

Non-Functional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Automotive

Defense and Aerospace

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Covid-19 Implications on Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

5 Covid-19 Implications on Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America Impact of COVID-19

7 Europe Impact of COVID-19

8 China Impact of COVID-19

9 Japan Impact of COVID-19

10 Southeast Asia Impact of COVID-19

11 India Impact of COVID-19

12 Central & South America Impact of COVID-19

13Key Players Profiles

Continued………

