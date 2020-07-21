Sales Intelligence Market to grow at 12% CAGR to reach US $3 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Expansion Plan, New Product Launch, Growth Drivers, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The increasing need for agile transformation among numerous enterprises is anticipated to create opportunities for the Sales Intelligence market

The "Sales Intelligence Market by Application (Data Management, Analytics and Reporting, Lead Management, and Others), Organization Size (Large organizations and Small & Medium Organizations), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global sales intelligence market size is anticipated to reach over USD 3 billion by 2025. In addition, it is expected to exhibit a CAGR of nearly 12% during the forecast period 2018-2025. The sales and marketing data is very diverse hence, keeping the salesperson up to date with such drastically changing information becomes necessary to generate more business leads. Moreover, sales intelligence provides numerous advantages such as data-driven decisions, better customer services, reduced research time, data automation and several others. Hence, such factors combined driving the demand for sales intelligence solutions among enterprises globally.

The current and future sales intelligence market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus such as the sales intelligence market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing need to enhance sales conversion are driving market growth. Also, the increasing need for advanced customer targeting solutions is boosting the global sales intelligence market growth. However, the lack of awareness about sales intelligence technology is expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, the Integration of advanced technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global sales intelligence industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the Sales Intelligence market report covers different qualitative aspects of the Sales Intelligence industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The sales intelligence market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

In terms of services, the market is segmented into managed services and professional services. It is expected that the managed services segment will witness the highest growth over the forecast period. However, the professional services segment leads the market growth in 2019 and it is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast years. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing competition among market players to provide better services to their customers.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. However, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to keep its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the presence of major market players.

The major players of the global sales intelligence market are LinkedIn, Dun & Bradstreet, LeadGenius, Oracle, EverString Technology, DEMANDBASE, UpLead, DiscoverOrg, Zoho, and InsideView. Moreover, the other prospective players in the sales intelligence market are Clearbit, HG Insights, Infogroup.com, RelPro, and Gryphon Networks. For instance, in May 2019, LinkedIn announced a partnership with Lucidchart, a virtual proprietary platform. With this partnership, LinkedIn integrated its Sales Navigator insights with Lucidcharts Sales Solution. This integration is anticipated to empower the sales team to execute, coordinate, and communicate more effectively.

