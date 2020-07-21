Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market to reach US $64 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand for multipurpose equipment along with the rising industrialization across developing countries will proliferate the global Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) industry. In 2018, the Personal Protective Equipment market is dominated by North America on the basis of regional share.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Personal Protective Equipment Market by Type (Hands & Arm Protection, Foot & Leg Protection, Protective Clothing, Head Protection, Respiratory Protection, and Others), End-Use Industry (Oil & gas, Construction, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Transportation, Firefighting, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Personal Protective Equipment market size is expected to expand over USD 64 billion by 2025. Personal protective equipment is used to safeguard the end user from different hazards like heat, physical, electrical, chemicals, and radiation exposure. The safety gear develops a barrier between the worker and the working conditions. Growing awareness regarding worker health safety coupled with growing instances fatalities at the workplace, have augmented the product demand. Furthermore, stringent regulations to adopt safety measures across the industries is driving the product adoption.

Rising industrialization across developing countries along with growing demand for various core industries product have led to an escalation in production capacities, which in turn is boosting the product adoption. Industries including manufacturing, steel, oil & gas, along with construction, and mining industry operates in extreme conditions, where exposure to hazards pertaining to high risk of fatalities is augmenting the product demand.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Personal Protective Equipment industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Personal Protective Equipment industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Personal Protective Equipment market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Personal Protective Equipment market, the market is categorized oil & gas, construction, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, firefighting, and others on the basis of end-use industry. The electrical & electronics segment is analyzed to expand at a CAGR of over 9% over the forecast timeline. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to an ongoing escalation in real estate sector across developing countries which in turn is poised to catapult the segment growth.

Europe is analyzed to hold a substantial share over the forecast timeframe. Growing demand for highly effective and efficient equipment with enhanced wear & tear resistant, thermally stable and electrical conductivity resistant characteristics are stimulating the industry upsurge. Stringent regulatory measures for work place conditions and positive government support to develop improved performance equipment is driving the industry landscape.

The leading players operating across the global Personal Protective Equipment market include 3M, E I Dupont De Nemours and Co., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, and Lakeland Industries, Inc., including others. The industry for Personal Protective Equipment constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

Chapter 1 Introduction

