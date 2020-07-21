Essential Oils Market to reach US $15 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand for natural ingredients along with the growing adoption across developing countries will proliferate the global Essential Oils industry

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Essential Oils Market by Product Type (Lemon Oil, Orange Oil, Peppermint Oil, Lime Oil, Citronella Oil, Cornmint Oil, Spearmint Oil, Cloveleaf Oil, Geranium Oil, Jasmine Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Rosemary Oil, Lavender Oil, Tea Tree Oil, and Others), Method of Extraction (Distillation, Cold Press Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Solvent Extraction, and Others), End Use (Food & Beverages, Aromatherapy, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Healthcare, Homecare, and Others) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Essential Oils market size is anticipated to reach over USD 15 billion by 2025. Essential oils are hydrophobic solutions, which contain volatile aroma compounds. These oils are extracted from plants, herbs, flowers that are amalgamated with the carrier oil to obtain the end product. The oil is used across multiple industries including food & beverages, healthcare, cosmetics and other consumer goods industry. The ongoing surge in demand for these products from developing as well as developed countries is escalating the industry growth.

Shifting focus toward healthcare and hygiene, along with improving living standard and disposable income is positively impacting the business landscape. Surge in number of depression and anxiety disorder cases which are healed through aromatherapy is further boosting the product demand. In addition, ongoing innovation activities to improve the extraction process and develop a high capability end product is expected to provide impetus to the industry outlook.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Essential Oils industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Essential Oils industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Essential Oils market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Essential Oils market, the market is categorized into food & beverages, aromatherapy, cosmetics & toiletries, healthcare, homecare, and others on the basis of end use. The healthcare segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of over 8% over the forecast timeframe. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to rising focus on health and hygiene awareness is poised to catapult the segment growth.

Asia Pacific is analyzed to witness highest growth rate over the forecast timeline owing to the rising adoption of the product. Positive economic outlook along with increasing middle class income across the emerging economies including China and India is proliferating the industry growth. Rising inclination toward aromatic consumer goods coupled with rising demand for packaged food and home care is expected to supplement the business outlook in the coming years.

The leading players operating across the global Essential Oils market include Biolandes SAS, Essential Oils of New Zealand, Falcon Essential Oils, doTerra, Farotti Srl, India Essential Oils, and H. Reynaud & Fils, including others. The industry for Essential Oils constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

