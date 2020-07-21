Food Binders Market to grow at 6% CAGR to reach US $2 billion by 2025 – Global Insights on Trends, Key Stakeholders, Value Chain Analysis, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Rising demand for dairy and bakery products along with the growing utilization across sports nutrition will proliferate the global Food Binders industry

The "Food Binders Market by Source (Animal [Whey, Gelatin, Egg White, and Others], Plant [Hydrocolloids {Guar Gum, Pectin, Cellulose Gum, Xanthan Gum, Agar Agar, and Carrageenan}, and Starch {Potato, Corn, and Tapioca}]), Application (Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Sports Nutrition, Sauces & Dressings, Processed Food, Meat Products, and Others) and by Region, Global Forecasts 2018 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Food Binders market size is anticipated to reach around USD 2 billion by 2025. Food binder is a substance which is added with food to attain thickness and texture in the edible items. These binders enhance the quantity and mass of food without hindering its nutritional value. The rising population across the globe leading to surge in demand for different types of food has fueled the product adoption owing to its suitability with multiple food products. It is primarily obtained from two sources, which include animals and plants.

Rising demand for packaged food along with changing lifestyle leading to rise in inclination toward fast food retail chain is driving the product demand. Growing consumption of dairy products coupled with increasing demand for meat substitutes is stimulating the industry growth. Furthermore, expanding food binders’ application across bakery products, sauces, beverages and sport nutrition along increasing distribution channel such as retail stores and supermarkets is expected to positively influence the business outlook.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global Food Binders industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the Food Binders industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Food Binders market holds a strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

Food Binders market, the market is categorized into beverages, bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, sports nutrition, sauces & dressings, processed food, meat products, and others on the basis of application. The processed food segment is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast timeline. The growth of this segment is primarily contributed to rising demand for packaged food and sustained nutrients is poised to catapult the segment growth.

North America is expected to hold a significant share over the forecast timeframe. Rising health awareness leading to shifting focus toward sports and physical exercise is driving the industry size. Increasing demand for sports nutrition and energy drinks to boost the stamina in which food binders is utilized, in turn is augmenting the product demand. Furthermore, rising consumption of meat substitutes along with dairy products is expected to significantly contribute to the business landscape.

The leading players operating across the global Food Binders market include DSM, Bavaria Corp, ADM, Ingredion, Advanced Food Systems, Cargill, and Nexira, including others. The industry for Food Binders constitutes established global players along with growing rising presence of emerging companies. In addition, the companies are focusing toward expanding their market penetration through adoption of inorganic growth strategies.

