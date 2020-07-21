Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.

The highlights are as follows:

  • The net sales stood at 336.9 billion yen, 7% down Y/Y.
  • Despite reduced profit due to the lower sales, the operating profit increased to 28.1 billion yen, 2% up Y/Y mainly contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure through WPR4 program.
  • The profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 6.2 fold Y/Y to 20.3 billion yen as FY19Q1 saw losses mainly on the transfer of Secop's compressor business for refrigeration.
  • EPS: ¥34.63 (basic and diluted)
     

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages Three months ended
June 30 		Change
%
  2020   2019  
Net sales 336,876   360,874   (6.6 %)
Operating profit 28,112   27,632   1.7 %
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.3 % 7.7 % -  
Profit before income taxes 27,730   30,935   (10.4 %)
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.2 % 8.6 % -  
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 20,284   3,284   517.7 %
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 6.0 % 0.9 % -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic		 34.63   5.58   -  
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted		 34.63   5.58   -  

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0721-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, 31.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 16.9% by automotive products; 37.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com

 

