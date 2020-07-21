Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.



The highlights are as follows:

The net sales stood at 336.9 billion yen, 7% down Y/Y.

Despite reduced profit due to the lower sales, the operating profit increased to 28.1 billion yen, 2% up Y/Y mainly contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure through WPR4 program.

The profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 6.2 fold Y/Y to 20.3 billion yen as FY19Q1 saw losses mainly on the transfer of Secop's compressor business for refrigeration.

EPS: ¥34.63 (basic and diluted)



Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages Three months ended

June 30 Change

% 2020 2019 Net sales 336,876 360,874 (6.6 %) Operating profit 28,112 27,632 1.7 % Ratio of operating profit to net sales 8.3 % 7.7 % - Profit before income taxes 27,730 30,935 (10.4 %) Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 8.2 % 8.6 % - Profit attributable to owners of the parent 20,284 3,284 517.7 % Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 6.0 % 0.9 % - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Basic 34.63 5.58 - Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent

-Diluted 34.63 5.58 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0721-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:

https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation

Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, 31.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 16.9% by automotive products; 37.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.

Contact: Masahiro Nagayasu General Manager Investor Relations +81-75-935-6140 ir@nidec.com



