Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
/EIN News/ -- KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020.
The highlights are as follows:
- The net sales stood at 336.9 billion yen, 7% down Y/Y.
- Despite reduced profit due to the lower sales, the operating profit increased to 28.1 billion yen, 2% up Y/Y mainly contributions from comprehensive improvements on cost structure through WPR4 program.
- The profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 6.2 fold Y/Y to 20.3 billion yen as FY19Q1 saw losses mainly on the transfer of Secop's compressor business for refrigeration.
- EPS: ¥34.63 (basic and diluted)
Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)
|Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages
|
Three months ended
June 30
|
Change
%
|2020
|2019
|Net sales
|336,876
|360,874
|(6.6
|%)
|Operating profit
|28,112
|27,632
|1.7
|%
|Ratio of operating profit to net sales
|8.3
|%
|7.7
|%
|-
|Profit before income taxes
|27,730
|30,935
|(10.4
|%)
|Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales
|8.2
|%
|8.6
|%
|-
|Profit attributable to owners of the parent
|20,284
|3,284
|517.7
|%
|Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales
|6.0
|%
|0.9
|%
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic
|34.63
|5.58
|-
|Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted
|34.63
|5.58
|-
Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2020/news0721-02/
A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2020 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference
About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2020, 31.0% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 16.9% by automotive products; 37.1% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.6% by machinery; 4.2% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman and CEO.
