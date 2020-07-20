Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
District Curriculum Contact Information | Nebraska Department of Education

PUBLIC, SPECIAL PURPOSE SCHOOLS AND ESU’s ONLY

Using the District Curriculum Contact Information form, located under the Data Collections tab in the NDE Portal, select District Curriculum Contact Information to provide contact information for up to three curriculum contacts. (An activation code is required.) Information that has been submitted previously should be checked for accuracy.

The curriculum contacts are the primary contact for information related to standards, instruction, and instructional materials (curriculum, interventions, etc.) Curriculum Contacts are those individuals that have an understanding of curricula/instructional materials being used by the school district, coordinate curricula/instructional materials selection processes for the school district, and ultimately have responsibility for the implementation of curricula/instructional materials being used.

