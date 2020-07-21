New memoir teaches that good can come out of any situation

Ann Hedge-Carruthers announces publication of ‘In the Long Room of Our Hearts:’

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ann Hedge-Carruthers recalls her life with her husband and reveals how it can be possible to pick up the pieces of a life shattered by loss in her memoir, “In the Long Room of Our Hearts: Where Love and Memory Dwell” (published by Balboa Press AU).

Focusing on her life with her husband, the Rev. Dr. Robert M. Cooper, Hedge-Carruthers offers the book as a tribute to him by incorporating his poems and letters so that his words can be heard directly. The author shows his talents and many complexities as a professor, priest, psychotherapist and poet. Hedge-Carruthers also shows how dementia affected their lives together and contributed to his death.

“We are all so bruised by the conflicts in and around us,” says Hedge-Carruthers, adding that her book offers hope for people looking for a way to heal from life’s hurt.

“In the Long Room of Our Hearts:” is available for purchase at: https://www.amazon.com/Long-Room-Our-Hearts-Memory/dp/1982230436.

By Ann Hedge-Carruthers

Hardcover | 6 x 9 in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982230449

Softcover | 6 x 9 in | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982230432

E-Book | 198 pages | ISBN 9781982230487

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

A native Texan, Ann Hedge-Carruthers attended the University of Texas, Austin, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in fine arts with a major in art history. When getting a divorce after earning a Master of Divinity, she returned to the work of a director of religious education rather than being ordained. She then fell in love and married her former seminary professor, Robert M. Cooper. While living in Florida, she worked as a psychosocial oncology counselor and commuted to California, where she earned a doctorate in clinical psychology from Pacifica Graduate Institute, with a focus on Jungian analysis and other depth psychologies. After Cooper’s retirement, they moved to Arkansas, where she opened a private practice and he served as a priest at Trinity Cathedral and Good Shepherd Chapel. Hedge-Carruthers watched his health fail and tended to him at home until his death 17 years later. She continues in private practice and lives in the home they once shared.

