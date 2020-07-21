Sean Thompson’s New International Bestseller “The Sharing Tree” is Now Free on Amazon until (7/24/2020)

The Sharing Tree Front The Sharing Tree Back Free Retell and Activity Booklet Cover

Perfect for enjoying at home or remote learning.

Such a beautiful book! Exactly what we all need in preparation for a better, kinder future... Highly recommended!” — Fatime Losonci

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Sharing Tree” by bestselling author Sean Thompson will be free and available for download on Amazon until 7/24/2020 at www.amazon.com/gp/product/B084ZJKB3N/ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_bibl_vppi_i1

“The Sharing Tree” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com.

Here’s what some people are saying:

"I love the story and the pictures are really pretty. The book started with a small boy who was small for his age. My daughter is small too so she can relate. This book teaches children about confidence, friendship, love and selflessness. A must have."

About the Author:

Sean is an educational technology specialist at an international School in Tokyo. He travels extensively speaking, presenting and participating in discussions regarding the effective integration of technology in an educational setting.

In 2014 he partnered with DEEP Learning to support the team with the development, promotion and execution of professional development conferences for teachers worldwide.

Sean is also an Apple Distinguished Educator, an International Baccalaureate Educator Network Workshop Leader, a Google Education Trainer and a Certified Google Educator available for consultation, curriculum development or professional development at your school.

The Sharing Tree: Saving Silverstein, Read Aloud