Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B402697
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: July 19, 2020, at approximately 2030 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon gorge, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Cody Richardson
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: Thomas Burnell
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic assault.)
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On July 20, 2020, at approximately 0401 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred the previous night at the Clarendon gorge.
Through investigation it was determined that Cody Richardson caused serious bodily injury to Thomas Burnell. It was later discovered that Richardson was in violation of an abuse prevention order pertaining to having contact with another person during this same incident.
Richardson was issued citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 21, 2020, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/2020 at 12:30 PM