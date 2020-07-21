Rutland Barracks / Aggravated Assault / Violation of Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402697

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: July 19, 2020, at approximately 2030 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Clarendon gorge, Clarendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

ACCUSED: Cody Richardson

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: Thomas Burnell

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic assault.)

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 20, 2020, at approximately 0401 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an assault that occurred the previous night at the Clarendon gorge.

Through investigation it was determined that Cody Richardson caused serious bodily injury to Thomas Burnell. It was later discovered that Richardson was in violation of an abuse prevention order pertaining to having contact with another person during this same incident.

Richardson was issued citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 21, 2020, at 12:30 PM to answer to the above charges.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/21/2020 at 12:30 PM