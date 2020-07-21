Shaftsbury Barracks / Commitment to Await Extradition; Bail / Violation of Conditions of Release

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B302409

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: July 20th, 2020, at 2145 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: 13 VSA 4955 - Commitment to Await Extradition; Bail, 13 VSA 7559E - Violation of Conditions of Release (4 counts)

ACCUSED: Gene F. Peterson

AGE: 62

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 20th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were notified by the North Adams (MA) Police Department that Gene F. Peterson, age 62, of Readsboro, VT, committed two felonies in the State of Massachusetts. In doing so, Gene violated his VT conditions of release by having contact with a juvenile under the age of 18 and by not abiding by existing conditions. The North Adams Police Department had applied for and was granted and extraditable warrant through the Northern Berkshire District Court, MA. The warrant was confirmed active and that the State of Massachusetts would extradite. Gene was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Valente later remanded Gene to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: July 21st, 2020, at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without Bail

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.