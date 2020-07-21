Shaftsbury Barracks / Commitment to Await Extradition; Bail / Violation of Conditions of Release
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 20B302409
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nicholas Grimes
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: July 20th, 2020, at 2145 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Readsboro, VT
VIOLATION: 13 VSA 4955 - Commitment to Await Extradition; Bail, 13 VSA 7559E - Violation of Conditions of Release (4 counts)
ACCUSED: Gene F. Peterson
AGE: 62
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Readsboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 20th, 2020, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks, were notified by the North Adams (MA) Police Department that Gene F. Peterson, age 62, of Readsboro, VT, committed two felonies in the State of Massachusetts. In doing so, Gene violated his VT conditions of release by having contact with a juvenile under the age of 18 and by not abiding by existing conditions. The North Adams Police Department had applied for and was granted and extraditable warrant through the Northern Berkshire District Court, MA. The warrant was confirmed active and that the State of Massachusetts would extradite. Gene was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks for processing. The Honorable Judge Valente later remanded Gene to the Southern State Correctional Facility to be held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: July 21st, 2020, at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court - Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without Bail
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.