REMSleep Holdings Completes Women's Version of Deltawave

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- REMSleep Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: RMSL) has now completed the new women's version of Deltawave and plans to submit for 510K approval for its new women's version. The company also has a new 6 ft CPAP hose (circuit) which is the most flexible and user friendly 6 ft CPAP hose on the market. The hose is flexible to the point it literally can be tied in knots. Available CPAP tubing is relatively stiff and annoying for CPAP users. This new tubing will be a welcome change for CPAP users. It will greatly improve patients’ CPAP experience. Remsleep has also produced a new and improved head gear for its CPAP interfaces. The new head gear is a great addition to the company's product line.



The company is still working through the regulatory process of its flagship Deltawave CPAP interface. We are still waiting on patent approval of the Deltawave, which we expected months ago. During these present times and conditions we, as well as everyone, have experienced some difficulty proceeding in a timely manner, but the company is making great progress on its product line. We continue to be excited and increasingly confident with our flagship product Deltawave. We believe Deltawave is clinically superior to competitive interfaces, as well as superior in comfort. Remsleep has plans to produce market moving new product annually going forward.

About REMSleep Holdings, Inc.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. is a medical device manufacturer dedicated to forever changing the level of treatment provided to obstructive sleep apnea patients. Our focus is primarily designing and manufacturing devices and products for the treatment of sleep apnea and other respiratory conditions. With over 30 years of collective experience in CPAP therapy, the REMSleep team has extensive knowledge and understanding of CPAP and the challenges of patient compliance. We diligently strive for our products to make the difference and improve the condition of those suffering from sleep apnea.

REMSleep Holdings, Inc. has a new patent pending, innovative sleep apnea product that will meet multiple market demand and be able to reach and address a large percentage of the patient population who continue to struggle with CPAP compliance.

Forward-looking Statements.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein, are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding the Company’s future prospects and risks in investing in Company’s common stock. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those risk factors stated in reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or “SEC” on its EDGAR website (URL: www.sec.gov).

