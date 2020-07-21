Governor Cooper Proclaims Probation, Parole, and Community Supervision Officers’ Week

In recognition of the important public service provided by the state’s probation/parole officers, Gov. Roy Cooper has proclaimed July 19-25, 2020, as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers’ Week in North Carolina.

“Every day, our probation and parole officers provide critical services to the people of North Carolina,” said Gov. Cooper. “They assist those they supervise to successfully complete their probation or parole requirements, while balancing public safety and helping to strengthen the communities they serve. The work of these dedicated professionals is greatly appreciated.”

“The job of a probation and parole officer is not an easy one, even in the best of circumstances,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “The public health crisis of COVID-19 has made that even more difficult, but our officers have risen to the challenge with great poise and professionalism. Now more than ever, they play an important role in our public safety mission.”

More than 2,000 probation and parole officers supervise almost 90,000 individuals in North Carolina who are serving probation, parole or post-release supervision. They also work with community agencies and local reentry councils to provide services and support to formerly incarcerated individuals.

“The work of our officers sometimes goes unnoticed by the general public, but I am very grateful for their selfless service,” said Division of Community Corrections Director Tracy K. Lee. “Even as they juggle many duties, they never hesitate to assist the communities they serve in any way they can. I am very proud of these great professionals.”

For more information about the work of probation/parole officers visit: https://www.ncdps.gov/careers-matter/probation-and-parole-officer-careers

###