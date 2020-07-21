PennDOT to Begin Rehabilitation of Morris Road Bridge in Whitpain Township

King of Prussia, PA – Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 3, to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Morris Road over Septa in Whitpain Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Due to the nature of construction, Morris Road will be closed and detoured 24/7 between North Wales Road and Tournament Drive beginning Monday, August 3, through the completion of the project scheduled for early-September.

During the bridge closure, Morris Road motorists will be directed to use southbound U.S. 202 (Dekalb Pike), Route 73 (Skippack Pike) and Bethel Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

PennDOT’s contractor will rehabilitate the structure over Septa by repairing joints at both piers and abutments; performing hydro demolition of existing bridge deck and latex modified concrete surface repairs; milling and paving at both approaches; and installing a sloped rock wall.

Built in 1967, the Morris Road bridge over Septa is 100 feet long and 44 feet wide, which carries an average of 16,039 vehicles a day.

The structure is one of nine bridges in Bucks, Chester, and Montgomery counties that PennDOT is repairing under a $4,475,284 project financed with 100 percent state funds.

Structures completed under this project include:

Stonybrook Road over Jericho Creek in Upper Makefield Township, Bucks County;

South Sugan Road over Aquetong Creek in New Hope Borough, Bucks County;

Big Oak Road over I-295 in Middletown Township, Bucks County; and

Park Road over U.S. 1 in West Nottingham Township, Chester County.

The other structures included in this bridge rehabilitation project include:

Route 252 (Bear Hill Road) over Norfolk Southern Railroad in Tredyffrin Township, Chester County;

Route 563 (Mountain View Road) over Saw Mill Road in Haycock Township, Bucks County;

Cat Hill Road over Perkiomen Creek in West Rockhill Township, Bucks County; and

Bristol Road over Neshaminy Creek in Chalfont Borough and New Britain Township, Bucks County.

Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the bridge improvement project. Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late 2020.

