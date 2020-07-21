Louix Dor Dempriey Leads a Guided Meditation One People, One Planet
LAGUNA HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of these challenging times, Louix Dor Dempriey leads a Guided Meditation to help heal the separation and prejudices within ourselves, so that all races and cultures may finally celebrate our diversity and equality as One People, One Planet.
About the Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
The Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational organization dedicated to sharing the teachings and humanitarian works of Louix Dor Dempriey. Its mission is to help people remember and restore their inherent divinity, and to walk in this world as unconditional love.
Louix Dor Dempriey is a spiritual Master who has dedicated his life to helping other people attain self-mastery in all areas of their lives, so that they, too, can experience true joy and inner peace, regardless of worldly circumstances. Louix's darshan, as well as his illuminating discourses, meditations, and ceremonies, have invoked profound transformation in thousands of people worldwide. With grace and humor, Louix imparts timeless wisdom in contemporary, practical teachings—that transcend all faiths, paths, religions, and cultures. He resides at Prema Drala Ashram in Laguna Hills, California.
For more information, please visit: http://www.Louix.org.
Samantha Farber
Louix Dor Dempriey Foundation
+1 888-288-3735
email us here