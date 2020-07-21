Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DLI issues approximately $43M in UI payments for the week of July 13 through July 17

The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) today announced that over 42,000 Unemployment Insurance (UI) payments totaling approximately $43M were issued over the week of July 13 through July 17, providing benefits to eligible Montanans.

That figure includes regular UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits, and the additional $600 weekly Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits. The last full week to which the FPUC enhancement applies is this benefit week, ending July 25.

Below is a data breakdown of outgoing UI payments for the week of July 13 through July 17:

Date 

payments distributed

Regular UI Payments

Reg. UI & PEUC 

FPUC Benefits

PUA Payments

PUA-FPUC Payments

PEUC Benefits

Total Payments - $

Total # of Payments

13-Jul

$6,116,681

$15,788,400

$179,831

$576,000

$502,360

$23,163,272

25,150

14-Jul

$808,391

$1,931,400

$2,030,370

$6,885,000

$76,621

$11,731,782

12,649

15-Jul

$493,752

$984,000

$438,915

$1,416,000

$39,428

$3,372,095.00

2,407

16-Jul

$400,422

$829,200

$357,216

$1,116,000

$40,308

$2,743,146

1,522

17-Jul

$208,973

$499,800

$258,573

$825,000

$27,760

$1,820,106

929

Total

$8,028,219

$20,032,800

$3,264,905

$10,818,000

$686,477

$42,830,401

42,657

 

The above figures do not represent the number of individuals who have received payment. Individual claimants could have two payments in that total, or one payment representing two weeks’ worth of benefits.

 

DLI continues to encourage anyone who believes they may be eligible for UI to file a claim online at MontanaWorks.gov, or at mtpua.mt.gov for those that fall under the PUA eligibility guidelines . Those with technical, eligibility or benefits questions are encouraged to view the COVID-19 resource website at dli.mt.gov/covid-19. A variety of information for both Montana workers and employers are available, in addition to resources to help claimants navigate the unemployment process.

 

A landing page for easy access to relevant Labor Market Information, including UI claims data, is available here: dli.mt.gov/labor-market-information.

 

