Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company’s results for the second quarter of 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 after the close of market trading.

What:   Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call
     
When:   Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
Where:   There are two ways to access the call:
     
    Dial-in: 334-777-6978 or 800-367-2403; Passcode: 6606629
     
    Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
     
    For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 6606629 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of July 20, 2020, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s fleet consists of 17 Capesize, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and nine Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,803,000 dwt and an average age of 10.0 years.

CONTACT:
Apostolos Zafolias
Chief Financial Officer
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited
(646) 443-8550


 

