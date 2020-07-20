Carriage Services Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2020 second quarter results on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

When: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 – 9:30 a.m. central time

How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 6760527) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until August 03, 2020, by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 6760527) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 183 funeral homes in 28 states and 32 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Viki Blinderman at 713-332-8568 or Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com .

