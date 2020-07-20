Conservation Agencies, Bass Clubs Increase Fish Habitat in Coleto Creek Reservoir

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Corpus Christi Inland Fisheries Management Team, with assistance from the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, have built and deployed 92 fish habitat structures this year within Coleto Creek Reservoir.

The multiple artificial structures serve as a refuge for all types of prey in areas where habitat was previously limited. They provide fishing opportunities for predators such as Largemouth Bass and Crappie, which are attracted to these structures. A map with the coordinates to the structures at Coleto Creek Reservoir is provided with the hopes that anglers will utilize the structures in the future.

“We are grateful for the collaborative efforts with GBRA and local bass clubs to complete this important project,” said Assistant Fisheries Management Biologist, Dusty McDonald. “We hope to work together on future projects that enhance habitat and opportunities for anglers.”

Funding for the project came from profits generated from the sale of Largemouth Bass Conservation license plates and matching funds from GBRA. Members of the public interested in purchasing a plate should visit the Conservation License Plate website.