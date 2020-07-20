Burns Funding Announces Unique Partnership with Vietnam Manufacturers to Deliver PPE to the United States
Burns Funding has announced a partnership with a San Diego company with relationships with manufacturers in Vietnam to help deliver PPE to the United States.
Burns Funding, the leading aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital, has announced a partnership with a San Diego-based company, which has existing relationships with manufacturers in Vietnam, to facilitate the delivery of PPE, or Personal Protection Equipment, to health care entities and governmental organizations in need in the United States.
Burns Funding will finance the manufacture of the PPE, which will initially be Nitrile Gloves and then expand to other equipment. The manufacturing process will be coordinated by HI-TEK, Inc., a privately held company with offices in San Diego, Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam) and Vientiane (Laos). HI-TEK, Inc., which 25 years ago brought Internet domain registration to Vietnam, has established relationships at the highest levels of government in the country as well as the corporate sector, according to Peter J. Burns III.
“I’ve known the founders, Thomas and Lee Johnson, for many years,” said Burns. “We’ve been looking for a way to work together that would benefit not only our respective customers, but society. Now we’ve found it. There are so many questionable deals in PPE. We hope to bring stability by securing the manufacturing capacity. We also plan to keep tight reigns on who can purchase the equipment, restricting sales to health care entities and governmental organizations.”
Burns added that the manufacture of the equipment will be funded by investors that participate through Burns Funding, which offers a unique lending approach for investors.
Burns Funding’s Unique Lending Approach
“Entrepreneurial minded investors have a significant opportunity to participate at advantageous terms in the directed investment portfolio of Burns Funding,” said Burns. “Step one is for the investor to qualify for an unsecured loan from the Burns Funding’s community of lenders based on the investor’s credit score.
“Through the years, Burns Funding has cultivated this community of lenders with the concept that Burns Funding will vet the applicant prior to the application process in exchange for the lender providing the best possible interest rate to the applicant. Once the loan has been made, the funds are transferred into the mutual agreed-upon investment. Three months of payments on the note will be deposited into an escrow account, while the remainder will support the cash flow needs of the investment. The investor then receives then agreed-upon return on investment, which has been guaranteed by Burns Funding.”
At present, the two directed investments offering a guaranteed return are Care Home Management (group homes for the elderly) and the PPE project.
“This model is unique in the lending business,” Burns says. “Because of our stellar track record, the community of lenders have made available, in aggregate, more than $1.5 billion in credit. The model is also unique in that the loans are unsecured, and the borrower need not invest any of their own capital in the investment. Rather, they are just leveraging their creditworthiness as a responsible individual.”
For more information or to see if you’re qualified to acquire a loan from Burns Funding and participate in this Global PPE Distribution Network, visit www.BurnsFunding.com or send an email to peterjburns3@gmail.com
“It’s a great way to generate a decent return, while helping our country and those on the front lines deal with this pandemic,” said Burns. “Already, HI-TEK, Inc. has facilitated the delivery of PPE to several VA hospitals in the United States.”
About Burns Funding
Burns Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools stand out.
First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.
Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.
Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.
Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.
