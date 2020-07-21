EY Announces Ben Peterson of Blue Raven Solar Entrepreneur of The Year® 2020 Award Finalist in Utah Region
A panel of independent judges selected Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar, as a finalist for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2020 Utah region programOREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EY announced that Ben Peterson, CEO of Blue Raven Solar, is a finalist in its 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year Utah Region program. Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program celebrates entrepreneurs who deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world.
Blue Raven Solar is a renewable energy company headquartered in Orem, Utah, and is one of the fastest growing companies in the nation. Founded in 2014, the company now employs almost 1,200 team members nationwide and has become one of the largest providers of residential homeowner-owned solar systems in America.
“I’m honored to be named an EY Entrepreneur of The Year Finalist and proudly share this recognition with the entire team who work tirelessly to realize our mission and live our values,” said Peterson. “Solar is the future and Blue Raven Solar knows how to do it right.”
Peterson has also made giving back a top priority. Blue Raven Solar donates $20 to the GivePower Foundation for each installation, enough to provide individuals in remote areas with access to clean water for 20 years via solar-powered water farms. Thanks to his leadership and entrepreneurial spirit, in addition to the environmental benefits from each solar installation, over 5,000 people now have access to clean water.
Entrepreneur of the Year recognizes leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Finalists are chosen because they are exceptional men and women who create the products and services that keep our worldwide economy moving forward.
Peterson was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a virtual celebration on October 2nd.
Blue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
Entrepreneur of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.
