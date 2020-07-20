Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Southern Nevada Visitors Center Reopens Today Near Searchlight

SEARCHLIGHT, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) this afternoon reopened the Southern Nevada Visitor’s Center along U.S. Highway 95, roughly 17 miles south of Searchlight in Clark County, after being closed on July 15 following the discovery of bees swarming the faucets, toilets, and other facilities. 

“NDOT maintenance crews remedied the bee problem,” says NDOT spokesman Tony Illia. “The facility is once again safe for motorist use.” 

NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

NDOT and its contractors continue vital highway construction and maintenance activities upkeeping Nevada’s transportation system for essential travel and supply chain deliveries. The department actively practices COVID-19-related public health and safety protocols, including social distancing of six feet or more and restricting groups to 10 or less, thereby keeping our team, families and communities safe and connected.

