Social Media star and fitness advocate Cassidy Thompson hits 5,000,000 followers on TikTok
The 21 year old influencer from Atlanta, Georgia is growing an audience of engaged girls and women interested in fitness and health!
Cassidy is such a great representative of her family, friends and faith. She is honest to a fault and cares more about others than herself. Her list of brands could match almost any Gold Medalist!”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Cassidy Thompson (TikTok: @cassidy_ _ t) was a young athlete, she always wanted to share her passion and love of fitness (then through gymnastics), her love of her faith and the power of being an inspiration. What Cassidy never knew was that social media would be her vehicle to deliver her aspirational message and that so many women and girls would actually hear it. Cassidy is always startled by this newfound fame, “I really never expected this. To be honest, I thought social media was a place to talk with friends not as the basis of both my mentorship of others, platform to share my faith and the genesis of me being an entrepreneur. TikTok has really changed my life!”
— Evan Morgenstein
On top of hitting 5 million followers, in the last 28 days she has received over 325,000 views of her profile and over 45,000,000 views of her videos with an over 70% female audience! Additionally, Cassidy has amassed a whopping 118,000,000 Likes of her video content. This is the kind of demographics and traffic brands love. In fact Cassidy has worked with some of the best brands in social media including Acta activewear, Fashion Nova, P&G and Universal Music Group to name a few. Brands find Cassidy easy to work with, her fans support her corporate partnerships and she is an incredible content creator. With TikTok as the backbone of her brands, Cassidy also has a large following on Instagram and YouTube. All of the platforms give Cassidy different ways to communicate via lives, long form videos and shorts. Some of Cassidy’s content is focused on fitness, spoofs of herself, dueting with friends, and inspiring millions of women.
The opportunities for Cassidy are endless says her agent Evan Morgenstein, CEO of The Digital Renegades, “Cassidy is such a great representative of her family, friends and faith. She is honest to a fault and cares more about others than herself. Her list of brands could match almost any Gold Medalist!” With a vision on building a business around her social platforms through helping individuals and groups with live workouts, virtual business coaching sessions and unique opportunities to highlight and sell her favorite products to her fans, Cassidy has a very bright future.
Being in very rare air, Cassidy now will focus more on engaging her followers, doing more lives and sharing insights for them on fitness, food and nutrition as she sees a future in the virtual self-help business for the rest of her life.
