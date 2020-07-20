SkyListing App From Drones Force Aids Real Estate Companies With Virtual Property Tours In The Time Of COVID-19
NORTH AMERICA’S LARGEST AERIAL DRONE MEDIA & DATA SERVICE OFFERS NEW STATE-OF-THE ART TECHNOLOGY TO ADAPT REAL ESTATE SALES IN THE TIME OF A PANDEMICCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drones Force, North America's largest UAV service provider with locations across Canada and the US, today announced that their new application, SkyListing, linking real estate firms with their cadre of licensed drone operators, is already being used before its official launch in November 2020 in order to sell homes and properties sight unseen.
According to a Zillow survey taken in May 2020, between February and early April, virtual tours climbed nearly 600%. The study also found that real estate buyers have become increasingly comfortable purchasing a home completely virtually - with 36% saying they would buy a home entirely online. With buyers looking to improve their day to day life during the pandemic, or even just wanting to escape congested cities for spacious suburbs or smaller cities, the rush to move has created new opportunities for outside-the-box real estate marketing tools. One such tool is the ability to capture aerial photos and videos that highlight a property’s features as well as the surrounding area via UAVs or drones. The Skylisting application from Drones Force provides realtors with these photography services at the touch of a button.
"Our SkyListing app not only brings our cutting-edge content to a broad realtor base, but it also allows them to work together to foster and support a burgeoning pilot community." said Alex Larson, VP Business Development and Operations, Drones Force.
Though it can be challenging to get a feel for the neighborhood without physically being there, drone footage can help to showcase a location. Unlike something in particular that can be changed about a house, the neighborhood stands ‘as-is’ - therefore, it may have the biggest impact on the value of a property. Video footage of the area as a whole can inform a potential buyer about both the visual appeal and the feel of a particular region.
"SkyListing will transform the way that residential and commercial properties are sold.” says Larson, "These drone capabilities and data services through a trusted provider you develop an on-going relationship with, will offer all the tools needed for realtors to market and sell their properties.”
A decade ago, the housing market would have completely shut down during a situation like the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The advent of the commercial use Drones and UAVs allows the industry to expand while providing 3-D tours, video tours, robust photos and live-chat tours enabling buyers to virtually inspect potential properties. The Drones Force legion of licensed pilots are located all across the country. Additionally, the use of UAVs instead of airplanes or helicopters saves vast financial resources for real estate firms.
Skylisting will launch on both Google and Apple on X or through the official website skylisting.app.
For more information, please visit www.dronesforce.com, email us at team@dronesforce.com.
About Drones Force
Drones Force is the leader in aerial imagery, data & multimedia services in North America. At Drones Force, we’re a team of FAA and Transport Canada certified & insured drone pilots, engineers and artists passionate about making the sky accessible and productive for anyone. www.dronesforce.com
