Sky Cove of Westlake, a new single-family neighborhood in Palm Beach County is on the rise

WESTLAKE, FL, USA, July 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sky Cove of Westlake, a gated enclave of 204, one- and two-story, single-family homes by award-winning builder, Label & Co., welcomed its first residents in late June. Six furnished models opened in late January, 2020.

At Sky Cove in the master-planned City of Westlake, single-family homes start in the low $300,000s. All Sky Cove homes include as standard, up to $20,000 of desirable upgrades like impact glass windows and doors, quartz countertops throughout, oversized kitchen islands and gypsum concrete 2nd stories.

“Many of our standard features are other builders’ upgrades,” said Roseline Serrano, director of sales for Sky Cove. “With all we include in the base price of our homes, Sky Cove is, without a doubt, the best single-family home value in Palm Beach County.”

Sky Cove’s 3 to 4-bedroom, single-family floor plans range from 1,458 to 2,214 square feet and include big backyards. Several plans offer optional dens and lofts at no-additional charge – and they even offer a double-master-suite floor plan option, perfect for multigenerational living. Contemporary, Mediterranean and coastal elevation options are also available for each model at no additional charge.

According to Serrano, the city’s lifestyle amenities and schools attract homebuyers to Westlake.

Sky Cove is conveniently located a short walk from the amazing, $15M Westlake Adventure Park. Phase 1 of the Adventure Park features a tropical lagoon pool, a tower slide, splash pad, poolside concessions, an Adventure Playground, a BMX Pump Park and even bocce ball courts. Residents can barbecue at one of the many picnic areas, take in a concert at the pavilion, cool off with an ice-cream from Scoops and later enjoy amazing sunset walks throughout the community’s multipurpose paths.

Westlake already boasts a 24-hour physician-staffed ER and fire station. Future plans for the City of Westlake include a vibrant town center with shopping, retail and more.

Within the brand-new city of Westlake, Florida, discover Sky Cove, a gated neighborhood of just 204 single-family homes built by award-winning Label & Co. With new, one- and two-story, 3 to 4-bedroom floor plans, three beautiful exterior elevations, incomparable luxury upgrades, and so many ways to personalize your home, Sky Cove is truly the perfect community for all kinds of families!

About Label & Co.

The boutique builder with the big builder pedigree, Label & Co.’s executive team led by Harry L. Posin, the former President of Minto Communities, leverages 35+ years of experience building over 20,000 residences in South Florida, to build incomparable homes for discerning homebuyers. Its recently completed Centra Falls, Centra Falls West and Chapel Grove communities in Pembroke Pines were three of the top-selling townhome communities in Broward County.