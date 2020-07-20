Oncocyte to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 29

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncocyte Corporation (NYSE American: OCX), a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT to discuss the results along with recent corporate developments.



The dial-in number in the U.S./Canada is 877-407-9716; for international participants, the number is 201-493-6779. For all callers, please refer to Conference ID 13706018. To access the live webcast, go to the investor relations section on the Company’s website, or by clicking here: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=140441 .

About Oncocyte Corporation

Oncocyte is a molecular diagnostics company whose mission is to provide actionable answers at critical decision points across the cancer care continuum, with the goal of improving patient outcomes by accelerating and optimizing diagnosis and treatment. The Company recently launched DetermaRx™, a treatment stratification test that enables the identification of early-stage lung cancer patients at high risk for recurrence post-resection, allowing them to be treated when their cancer may be more responsive to adjuvant chemotherapy. Oncocyte is also developing DetermaIO™, a gene expression test that identifies patients more likely to respond to checkpoint immunotherapies.

DetermaRx and DetermaIO are trademarks of Oncocyte Corporation.

Investor Contact

Bob Yedid

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

646-597-6989

bob@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications, LLC

646-751-4366

cait@lifescicomms.com

Source: Oncocyte Corporation