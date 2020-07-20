Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 698 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,608 in the last 365 days.

Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $13.4 Million

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2020 Second Quarter Highlights

  • For the second quarter of 2020, net income available to common stockholders was $13.4 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.56.
     
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.25 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which exclude the gain on sale of Triumph Premium Finance, net of taxes.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we recorded $13.6 million of total credit loss expense, including $11.0 million of credit loss expense related to our loan portfolio, $0.9 million of credit loss expense related to off balance sheet loan commitments, and $1.7 million of credit loss expense related to held to maturity securities. Regarding the $11.0 million credit loss expense on our loan portfolio:

° Further deterioration in our macroeconomic forecasts to reflect expected economic impact of COVID-19 resulted in approximately $12.2 million of credit loss expense.

° Changes in the volume and mix of our loan portfolio provided a benefit of $4.0 million to credit loss expense. Net charge offs were $1.1 million and the increase in specific reserves was $1.7 million.

° Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 20 basis points during the quarter to 1.24% at June 30, 2020.

  • As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s balance sheet reflected short-term deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $571.8 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2020, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $6.0 million.

  • As of June 30, 2020, the Company has closed 1,937 PPP loans representing a balance of $219.1 million classified as commercial loans at June 30, 2020. The Company has received approximately $7.3 million in total fees from the SBA, $1.4 million of which were recognized in earnings during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.

  • Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. 

  • Total loans held for investment increased $72.8 million, or 1.7%, to $4.393 billion at June 30, 2020. Average loans for the quarter increased $363.8 million, or 9.0%, to $4.410 billion.

  • The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.238 billion with an average invoice size of $1,524. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,378.

  • For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, TriumphPay processed 767,180 invoices paying 51,331 distinct carriers a total of $667.4 million.

  • On June 19, 2020, we issued 45,000 shares of 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share through an underwritten public offering of 1,800,000 depository shares, each representing a 1/40th ownership interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. Total gross proceeds from the preferred stock offering were $45.0 million. Net proceeds after underwriting discounts and offering expenses were $42.4 million. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. This transaction as well as current period earnings improved our capital ratios at June 30, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter.

  • On April 20, 2020, we entered into an agreement to sell the assets (the “Disposal Group”) of Triumph Premium Finance (“TPF”) and exit our premium finance line of business. The transaction closed on June 30, 2020, and the assets of the Disposal Group, consisting primarily of $84.5 million of premium finance loans, were sold for a gain on sale of $9.8 million, or $7.3 million net of taxes.

Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $72.8 million, or 1.7%, during the second quarter to $4.393 billion at June 30, 2020. The national lending portfolio increased $157.3 million, or 17.3%, to $1,068.9 million, the community banking portfolio increased $76.1 million, or 3.8%, to $2.099 billion, and the commercial finance portfolio decreased $160.6 million, or 11.6%, to $1.225 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.062 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $380.3 million, or 10.3%, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 28% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 68% of total deposits at June 30, 2020. 

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $64.3 million compared to $62.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were down 70 bps from the prior quarter to 6.52%. The average cost of our total deposits was 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 1.20% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2020.  Approximately 14 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2020 consists of $8.1 million of held to maturity investments in the subordinated notes of collateralized loan obligation that were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 1.50% at June 30, 2020 from 1.99% at March 31, 2020. We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 0.04% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. 

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $20.0 million compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the gain on sale of TPF, we earned adjusted noninterest income of $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $52.7 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $54.8 million.

Conference Call Information

Aaron P. Graft, Vice Chairman and CEO and Bryce Fowler, CFO will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Todd Ritterbusch, Chief Lending Officer, will also be available for questions.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-855-940-9472 (Canada: 1-855-669-9657) and request to be joined into the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via the Company's website at www.triumphbancorp.com through the Investor Relations, News & Events, Webcasts and Presentations links, or through a direct link here at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/tbk200721.html. An archive of this conference call will subsequently be available at this same location on the Company’s website.  

About Triumph

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) is a financial holding company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Triumph offers a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products through its bank subsidiary, TBK Bank, SSB. www.triumphbancorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “likely,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “projects,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and you should not rely on them as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise and we may not be able to realize them. We do not guarantee that the transactions and events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements: business and economic conditions generally and in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally and within our local market areas; the impact of COVID-19 on our business, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to try and contain the virus or address the impact of the virus on the United States economy (including, without limitation, the CARES Act), and the resulting effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; our ability to mitigate our risk exposures; our ability to maintain our historical earnings trends; changes in management personnel; interest rate risk; concentration of our products and services in the transportation industry; credit risk associated with our loan portfolio; lack of seasoning in our loan portfolio; deteriorating asset quality and higher loan charge-offs; time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates; risks related to the integration of acquired businesses and any future acquisitions; our ability to successfully identify and address the risks associated with our possible future acquisitions, and the risks that our prior and possible future acquisitions make it more difficult for investors to evaluate our business, financial condition and results of operations, and impairs our ability to accurately forecast our future performance; lack of liquidity; fluctuations in the fair value and liquidity of the securities we hold for sale; impairment of investment securities, goodwill, other intangible assets or deferred tax assets; our risk management strategies; environmental liability associated with our lending activities; increased competition in the bank and non-bank financial services industries, nationally, regionally or locally, which may adversely affect pricing and terms; the accuracy of our financial statements and related disclosures; material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; system failures or failures to prevent breaches of our network security; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against us or to which we become subject; changes in carry-forwards of net operating losses; changes in federal tax law or policy; the impact of recent and future legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in banking, securities and tax laws and regulations, such as the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act (the “Dodd-Frank Act”) and their application by our regulators; governmental monetary and fiscal policies; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC, insurance and other coverages; failure to receive regulatory approval for future acquisitions; and increases in our capital requirements.

While forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" and the forward-looking statement disclosure contained in Triumph’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 11, 2020 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on April 21, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

  As of and for the Three Months Ended     As of and for the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     2020     2019  
Financial Highlights:                                                      
Total assets $ 5,617,493     $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189     $ 5,617,493     $ 4,783,189  
Loans held for investment $ 4,393,311     $ 4,320,548     $ 4,194,512     $ 4,209,417     $ 3,835,903     $ 4,393,311     $ 3,835,903  
Deposits $ 4,062,332     $ 3,682,015     $ 3,789,906     $ 3,697,833     $ 3,658,978     $ 4,062,332     $ 3,658,978  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,440     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 8,990     $ 27,518  
                                                       
Performance Ratios - Annualized:                                                      
Return on average assets   0.99 %     (0.36 %)     1.31 %     1.17 %     1.09 %     0.35 %     1.21 %
Return on average total equity   8.86 %     (2.85 %)     10.24 %     8.79 %     7.83 %     2.92 %     8.55 %
Return on average common equity   8.94 %     (2.85 %)     10.24 %     8.79 %     7.83 %     2.94 %     8.55 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)   12.96 %     (4.09 %)     14.54 %     12.56 %     11.19 %     4.23 %     12.29 %
Yield on loans(2)   6.52 %     7.22 %     7.48 %     7.63 %     7.95 %     6.85 %     7.97 %
Cost of interest bearing deposits   1.08 %     1.34 %     1.45 %     1.49 %     1.42 %     1.21 %     1.33 %
Cost of total deposits   0.79 %     1.05 %     1.15 %     1.19 %     1.14 %     0.92 %     1.07 %
Cost of total funds   0.85 %     1.23 %     1.35 %     1.41 %     1.40 %     1.03 %     1.34 %
Net interest margin(2)   5.11 %     5.63 %     5.72 %     5.85 %     5.99 %     5.36 %     6.07 %
Net non-interest expense to average assets   2.40 %     3.88 %     3.46 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.09 %     3.69 %
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)   3.11 %     3.88 %     3.46 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.47 %     3.69 %
Efficiency ratio   62.56 %     78.24 %     70.15 %     71.93 %     71.37 %     69.68 %     70.96 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)   70.75 %     78.24 %     70.15 %     71.93 %     71.37 %     74.38 %     70.96 %
                                                       
Asset Quality:(3)                                                      
Past due to total loans(4)   1.50 %     1.99 %     1.74 %     1.91 %     1.60 %     1.50 %     1.60 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.27 %     1.26 %     0.97 %     1.00 %     0.96 %     1.27 %     0.96 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.20 %     1.09 %     0.87 %     0.91 %     0.86 %     1.20 %     0.86 %
ACL to non-performing loans(5)   97.66 %     82.37 %     71.63 %     75.58 %     79.91 %     97.66 %     79.91 %
ACL to total loans(5)   1.24 %     1.04 %     0.69 %     0.76 %     0.77 %     1.24 %     0.77 %
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.02 %     0.04 %     0.08 %     0.01 %     0.05 %     0.06 %     0.08 %
                                                       
Capital:                                                      
Tier 1 capital to average assets(6)   9.98 %     9.62 %     10.03 %     10.37 %     10.84 %     9.98 %     10.84 %
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6)   10.57 %     9.03 %     10.29 %     10.08 %     11.08 %     10.57 %     11.08 %
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6)   8.84 %     8.24 %     9.46 %     9.26 %     10.19 %     8.84 %     10.19 %
Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5)   13.44 %     11.63 %     12.76 %     11.79 %     12.88 %     13.44 %     12.88 %
Total equity to total assets   11.69 %     11.01 %     12.58 %     12.57 %     13.45 %     11.69 %     13.45 %
Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)   7.84 %     7.77 %     9.16 %     9.10 %     9.78 %     7.84 %     9.78 %
                                                       
Per Share Amounts:                                                      
Book value per share $ 25.28     $ 24.45     $ 25.50     $ 24.99     $ 24.56     $ 25.28     $ 24.56  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.59     $ 16.64     $ 17.88     $ 17.40     $ 17.13     $ 17.59     $ 17.13  
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 1.04  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 1.03  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.25     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.07     $ 1.03  
Shares outstanding end of period   24,202,686       24,101,120       24,964,961       25,357,985       26,198,308       24,202,686       26,198,308  
                                                       

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
 (Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
ASSETS                                      
Total cash and cash equivalents $ 437,064     $ 208,414     $ 197,880     $ 115,043     $ 209,305  
Securities - available for sale   331,126       302,122       248,820       302,917       329,991  
Securities - held to maturity   6,285       8,217       8,417       8,517       8,573  
Equity securities   6,411       5,678       5,437       5,543       5,479  
Loans held for sale   50,382       4,431       2,735       7,499       2,877  
Loans held for investment   4,393,311       4,320,548       4,194,512       4,209,417       3,835,903  
Allowance for credit losses   (54,613 )     (44,732 )     (29,092 )     (31,895 )     (29,416 )
Loans, net   4,338,698       4,275,816       4,165,420       4,177,522       3,806,487  
Assets held for sale         97,895                    
FHLB and other restricted stock   26,345       37,080       19,860       23,960       18,037  
Premises and equipment, net   107,736       98,363       96,595       87,112       84,998  
Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net   1,962       2,540       3,009       2,849       3,351  
Goodwill and intangible assets, net   186,162       188,208       190,286       192,440       194,668  
Bank-owned life insurance   41,298       41,122       40,954       40,724       40,847  
Deferred tax asset, net   8,544       9,457       3,812       5,971       7,278  
Other assets   75,480       74,386       77,072       69,600       71,298  
Total assets $ 5,617,493     $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189  
LIABILITIES                                      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,120,949     $ 846,412     $ 809,696     $ 754,233     $ 684,223  
Interest bearing deposits   2,941,383       2,835,603       2,980,210       2,943,600       2,974,755  
Total deposits   4,062,332       3,682,015       3,789,906       3,697,833       3,658,978  
Customer repurchase agreements   6,732       3,693       2,033       14,124       12,788  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   455,000       850,000       430,000       530,000       305,000  
Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility   223,809                          
Subordinated notes   87,402       87,347       87,327       49,010       48,983  
Junior subordinated debentures   39,816       39,689       39,566       39,443       39,320  
Other liabilities   85,531       101,638       74,875       75,594       74,758  
Total liabilities   4,960,622       4,764,382       4,423,707       4,406,004       4,139,827  
EQUITY                                      
Preferred Stock   45,000                          
Common stock   273       272       272       272       271  
Additional paid-in-capital   472,795       474,441       473,251       472,368       471,145  
Treasury stock, at cost   (102,888 )     (102,677 )     (67,069 )     (52,632 )     (27,468 )
Retained earnings   236,249       222,809       229,030       212,321       198,004  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   5,442       (5,498 )     1,106       1,364       1,410  
Total stockholders' equity   656,871       589,347       636,590       633,693       643,362  
Total liabilities and equity $ 5,617,493     $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189  
 

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:

           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
 (Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     2020     2019  
Interest income:                                                      
Loans, including fees $ 50,394     $ 48,323     $ 52,395     $ 50,249     $ 47,910     $ 98,717     $ 93,004  
Factored receivables, including fees   21,101       24,292       25,573       25,570       25,558       45,393       50,114  
Securities   2,676       2,107       2,379       2,784       2,667       4,783       5,311  
FHLB and other restricted stock   148       204       165       209       146       352       338  
Cash deposits   79       488       659       603       1,022       567       1,800  
Total interest income   74,398       75,414       81,171       79,415       77,303       149,812       150,567  
Interest expense:                                                      
Deposits   7,584       9,677       10,961       11,036       10,010       17,261       18,228  
Subordinated notes   1,321       1,347       1,035       840       839       2,668       1,678  
Junior subordinated debentures   554       646       687       719       744       1,200       1,504  
Other borrowings   688       1,244       2,080       2,055       2,291       1,932       4,427  
Total interest expense   10,147       12,914       14,763       14,650       13,884       23,061       25,837  
Net interest income   64,251       62,500       66,408       64,765       63,419       126,751       124,730  
Credit loss expense   13,609       20,298       382       2,865       3,681       33,907       4,695  
Net interest income after credit loss expense   50,642       42,202       66,026       61,900       59,738       92,844       120,035  
Non-interest income:                                                      
Service charges on deposits   573       1,588       1,889       1,937       1,700       2,161       3,306  
Card income   1,941       1,800       1,943       2,015       2,071       3,741       3,915  
Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments   (101 )     (257 )     50       (56 )     148       (358 )     357  
Net gains (losses) on sale of securities   63       38       39       19       14       101       3  
Fee income   1,304       1,686       1,686       1,624       1,519       2,990       3,131  
Insurance commissions   864       1,051       1,092       1,247       961       1,915       1,880  
Gain on sale of subsidiary   9,758                               9,758        
Other   5,627       1,571       1,967       956       1,210       7,198       2,569  
Total non-interest income   20,029       7,477       8,666       7,742       7,623       27,506       15,161  
Non-interest expense:                                                      
Salaries and employee benefits   30,804       30,722       29,586       28,717       28,120       61,526       54,559  
Occupancy, furniture and equipment   4,964       5,182       4,667       4,505       4,502       10,146       9,024  
FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments   495       315       (302 )     (2 )     303       810       602  
Professional fees   1,651       2,107       1,904       1,969       1,550       3,758       3,415  
Amortization of intangible assets   2,046       2,078       2,154       2,228       2,347       4,124       4,749  
Advertising and promotion   1,151       1,292       1,347       1,379       1,796       2,443       3,400  
Communications and technology   5,444       5,501       5,732       5,382       4,988       10,945       9,862  
Other   6,171       7,556       7,573       7,975       7,098       13,727       13,659  
Total non-interest expense   52,726       54,753       52,661       52,153       50,704       107,479       99,270  
Net income (loss) before income tax   17,945       (5,074 )     22,031       17,489       16,657       12,871       35,926  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,505       (624 )     5,322       3,172       3,927       3,881       8,408  
Net income (loss) $ 13,440     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 8,990     $ 27,518  
 

Earnings per share:

           
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     2020     2019  
Basic                                                      
Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 13,440     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 8,990     $ 27,518  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   23,987,049       24,314,329       25,089,447       25,621,054       26,396,351       24,150,689       26,537,255  
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.67     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 1.04  
                                                       
Diluted                                                      
Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted $ 13,440     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 8,990     $ 27,518  
Weighted average common shares outstanding   23,987,049       24,314,329       25,089,447       25,621,054       26,396,351       24,150,689       26,537,255  
Dilutive effects of:                                                      
Assumed exercises of stock options   38,627             69,865       60,068       59,962       55,753       61,819  
Restricted stock awards   37,751             70,483       45,631       30,110       66,364       39,352  
Restricted stock units   4,689             13,264       3,045             13,255        
Performance stock units - market based   6,326             11,803       4,673             8,446        
Performance stock units - performance based                                        
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   24,074,442       24,314,329       25,254,862       25,734,471       26,486,423       24,294,507       26,638,426  
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.37     $ 1.03  
                                                       
Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:  
                                                       
  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
  2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     2020     2019  
Stock options   148,528       225,055       66,019       67,023       70,037       98,956       70,037  
Restricted stock awards   109,834       147,748             3,209                    
Restricted stock units   38,801       55,228                   58,400             58,400  
Performance stock units - market based   76,461       67,707       55,228       55,228       70,879       76,461       70,879  
Performance stock units - performance based   262,625       254,000       254,000                   262,625        
                                                       

Loans held for investment summarized as of:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
 (Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Commercial real estate $ 910,261     $ 985,757     $ 1,046,961     $ 1,115,559     $ 1,098,279  
Construction, land development, land   213,617       198,050       160,569       164,186       157,861  
1-4 family residential properties   168,707       169,703       179,425       186,405       186,070  
Farmland   125,259       133,579       154,975       161,447       144,594  
Commercial   1,518,656       1,412,822       1,342,683       1,369,505       1,257,330  
Factored receivables   561,576       661,100       619,986       599,651       583,131  
Consumer   18,450       20,326       21,925       24,967       26,048  
Mortgage warehouse   876,785       739,211       667,988       587,697       382,590  
Total loans $ 4,393,311     $ 4,320,548     $ 4,194,512     $ 4,209,417     $ 3,835,903  
 

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Commercial - Equipment $ 487,145     $ 479,483     $ 461,555     $ 429,412     $ 395,094  
Commercial - Asset-based lending   176,235       245,001       168,955       247,026       208,896  
Factored receivables   561,576       661,100       619,986       599,651       583,131  
Commercial finance $ 1,224,956     $ 1,385,584     $ 1,250,496     $ 1,276,089     $ 1,187,121  
                                       
Commercial finance % of total loans   28 %     32 %     30 %     30 %     31 %
                                       

National lending loans are further summarized below:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Mortgage warehouse $ 876,785     $ 739,211     $ 667,988     $ 587,697     $ 382,590  
Commercial - Liquid credit   192,118       172,380       81,353       37,386       21,758  
Commercial - Premium finance               101,015       101,562       72,898  
National lending $ 1,068,903     $ 911,591     $ 850,356     $ 726,645     $ 477,246  
                                       
National lending % of total loans   24 %     21 %     20 %     17 %     12 %
                                       

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Average community banking $ 2,111,615     $ 2,041,256     $ 2,170,149     $ 2,193,533     $ 2,166,122  
Average commercial finance   1,259,584       1,292,749       1,260,000       1,208,823       1,168,110  
Average national lending   1,038,476       711,837       704,244       541,367       373,755  
Average total loans $ 4,409,675     $ 4,045,842     $ 4,134,393     $ 3,943,723     $ 3,707,987  
Community banking yield   5.23 %     5.67 %     5.89 %     5.79 %     5.88 %
Commercial finance yield   10.21 %     11.00 %     11.64 %     12.31 %     12.52 %
National lending yield   4.67 %     4.80 %     4.96 %     4.63 %     5.62 %
Total loan yield   6.52 %     7.22 %     7.48 %     7.63 %     7.95 %
                                       

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
  2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Factored receivable period end balance $ 528,379,000     $ 641,366,000     $ 573,372,000     $ 562,009,000     $ 544,601,000  
Yield on average receivable balance   15.48 %     16.13 %     17.20 %     18.23 %     18.73 %
Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate   0.43 %     0.42 %     0.39 %     0.36 %     0.40 %
Factored receivables - transportation concentration   85 %     80 %     81 %     83 %     83 %
                                       
Interest income, including fees $ 20,387,000     $ 23,497,000     $ 24,813,000     $ 24,869,000     $ 24,762,000  
Non-interest income   1,072,000       1,296,000       1,154,000       1,291,000       1,205,000  
Factored receivable total revenue   21,459,000       24,793,000       25,967,000       26,160,000       25,967,000  
Average net funds employed   477,112,000       537,138,000       524,546,000       494,198,000       483,203,000  
Yield on average net funds employed   18.09 %     18.56 %     19.64 %     21.00 %     21.55 %
                                       
Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,238,465,000     $ 1,450,618,000     $ 1,489,538,000     $ 1,450,905,000     $ 1,408,982,000  
Number of invoices purchased   812,902       878,767       896,487       890,986       874,248  
Average invoice size $ 1,524     $ 1,651     $ 1,662     $ 1,628     $ 1,612  
Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,378     $ 1,481     $ 1,507     $ 1,497     $ 1,492  
Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,486     $ 4,061     $ 3,891     $ 3,467     $ 3,047  
                                       

Deposits summarized as of:

                             
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019  
Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,120,949     $ 846,412     $ 809,696     $ 754,233     $ 684,223  
Interest bearing demand   648,309       583,445       580,323       587,123       587,164  
Individual retirement accounts   97,388       101,743       104,472       108,593       111,328  
Money market   397,914       412,376       497,105       424,162       440,289  
Savings   391,624       367,163       363,270       356,368       362,594  
Certificates of deposit   937,766       1,056,012       1,084,425       1,120,850       1,122,873  
Brokered time deposits   258,378       314,864       350,615       346,504       350,507  
Other brokered deposits   210,004                          
Total deposits $ 4,062,332     $ 3,682,015     $ 3,789,906     $ 3,697,833     $ 3,658,978  
 

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

           
  June 30, 2020     March 31, 2020  
  Average             Average     Average             Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance     Interest     Rate     Balance     Interest     Rate  
Interest earning assets:                                              
Interest earning cash balances $ 262,615     $ 79       0.12 %   $ 141,123     $ 488       1.39 %
Taxable securities   303,519       2,400       3.18 %     228,996       1,955       3.43 %
Tax-exempt securities   43,796       276       2.53 %     25,925       152       2.36 %
FHLB and other restricted stock   36,375       148       1.64 %     21,098       204       3.89 %
Loans   4,409,675       71,495       6.52 %     4,045,842       72,615       7.22 %
Total interest earning assets $ 5,055,980     $ 74,398       5.92 %   $ 4,462,984     $ 75,414       6.80 %
Non-interest earning assets:                                              
Other assets   431,092                       443,563                  
Total assets $ 5,487,072                     $ 4,906,547                  
Interest bearing liabilities:                                              
Deposits:                                              
Interest bearing demand $ 630,023     $ 287       0.18 %   $ 586,671     $ 344       0.24 %
Individual retirement accounts   100,211       359       1.44 %     103,351       402       1.56 %
Money market   398,276       363       0.37 %     441,815       1,031       0.94 %
Savings   382,521       144       0.15 %     363,888       124       0.14 %
Certificates of deposit   1,008,644       5,055       2.02 %     1,068,023       6,006       2.26 %
Brokered time deposits   301,262       1,374       1.83 %     344,847       1,770       2.06 %
Other brokered deposits   4,670       2       0.17 %                  
Total interest bearing deposits   2,825,607       7,584       1.08 %     2,908,595       9,677       1.34 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   678,225       572       0.34 %     359,286       1,243       1.39 %
Subordinated notes   87,368       1,321       6.08 %     87,323       1,347       6.20 %
Junior subordinated debentures   39,745       554       5.61 %     39,609       646       6.56 %
Other borrowings   137,045       116       0.34 %     2,710       1       0.15 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,767,990     $ 10,147       1.08 %   $ 3,397,523     $ 12,914       1.53 %
Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:                                              
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   1,038,979                       810,654                  
Other liabilities   69,845                       71,001                  
Total equity   610,258                       627,369                  
Total liabilities and equity $ 5,487,072                     $ 4,906,547                  
Net interest income         $ 64,251                     $ 62,500          
Interest spread                   4.84 %                     5.27 %
Net interest margin                   5.11 %                     5.63 %
 

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

 
    As of and for the Three Months Ended     As of and for the Six Months Ended  
 (Dollars in thousands,   June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
 except per share amounts)   2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     2020     2019  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 13,440     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 8,990     $ 27,518  
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division     (9,758 )                             (9,758 )      
Tax effect of adjustments     2,451                               2,451        
Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted   $ 6,133     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 1,683     $ 27,518  
                                                         
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted     24,074,442       24,314,329       25,254,862       25,734,471       26,486,423       24,294,507       26,638,426  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.25     $ (0.18 )   $ 0.66     $ 0.56     $ 0.48     $ 0.07     $ 1.03  
                                                         
Average total stockholders' equity   $ 610,258     $ 627,369     $ 647,546     $ 646,041     $ 652,347     $ 618,808     $ 648,674  
Average preferred stock liquidation preference     (5,934 )                             (2,967 )      
Average total common stockholders' equity     604,324       627,369       647,546       646,041       652,347       615,841       648,674  
Average goodwill and other intangibles     (187,255 )     (189,359 )     (191,551 )     (193,765 )     (196,001 )     (188,307 )     (197,189 )
Average tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 417,069     $ 438,010     $ 455,995     $ 452,276     $ 456,346     $ 427,534     $ 451,485  
                                                         
Net income (loss)   $ 13,440     $ (4,450 )   $ 16,709     $ 14,317     $ 12,730     $ 8,990     $ 27,518  
Average tangible common equity     417,069       438,010       455,995       452,276       456,346       427,534       451,485  
Return on average tangible common equity     12.96 %     (4.09 %)     14.54 %     12.56 %     11.19 %     4.23 %     12.29 %
                                                         
Net interest income   $ 64,251     $ 62,500     $ 66,408     $ 64,765     $ 63,419     $ 126,751     $ 124,730  
Non-interest income     20,029       7,477       8,666       7,742       7,623       27,506       15,161  
Operating revenue     84,280       69,977       75,074       72,507       71,042       154,257       139,891  
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division     (9,758 )                             (9,758 )      
Adjusted operating revenue   $ 74,522     $ 69,977     $ 75,074     $ 72,507     $ 71,042     $ 144,499     $ 139,891  
Non-interest expenses   $ 52,726     $ 54,753     $ 52,661     $ 52,153     $ 50,704     $ 107,479     $ 99,270  
Adjusted efficiency ratio     70.75 %     78.24 %     70.15 %     71.93 %     71.37 %     74.38 %     70.96 %
                                                         
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:                                                        
Non-interest expenses   $ 52,726     $ 54,753     $ 52,661     $ 52,153     $ 50,704     $ 107,479     $ 99,270  
                                                         
Total non-interest income   $ 20,029     $ 7,477     $ 8,666     $ 7,742     $ 7,623     $ 27,506     $ 15,161  
Gain on sale of subsidiary or division     (9,758 )                             (9,758 )      
Adjusted non-interest income   $ 10,271     $ 7,477     $ 8,666     $ 7,742     $ 7,623     $ 17,748     $ 15,161  
Adjusted net non-interest expenses   $ 42,455     $ 47,276     $ 43,995     $ 44,411     $ 43,081     $ 89,731     $ 84,109  
Average total assets   $ 5,487,072     $ 4,906,547     $ 5,050,860     $ 4,840,540     $ 4,694,647     $ 5,196,815     $ 4,598,735  
Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio     3.11 %     3.88 %     3.46 %     3.64 %     3.68 %     3.47 %     3.69 %
                                                         
Total stockholders' equity   $ 656,871     $ 589,347     $ 636,590     $ 633,693     $ 643,362     $ 656,871     $ 643,362  
Preferred stock liquidation preference     (45,000 )                             (45,000 )      
Total common stockholders' equity     611,871       589,347       636,590       633,693       643,362       611,871       643,362  
Goodwill and other intangibles     (186,162 )     (188,208 )     (190,286 )     (192,440 )     (194,668 )     (186,162 )     (194,668 )
Tangible common stockholders' equity   $ 425,709     $ 401,139     $ 446,304     $ 441,253     $ 448,694     $ 425,709     $ 448,694  
Common shares outstanding     24,202,686       24,101,120       24,964,961       25,357,985       26,198,308       24,202,686       26,198,308  
Tangible book value per share   $ 17.59     $ 16.64     $ 17.88     $ 17.40     $ 17.13     $ 17.59     $ 17.13  
                                                         
Total assets at end of period   $ 5,617,493     $ 5,353,729     $ 5,060,297     $ 5,039,697     $ 4,783,189     $ 5,617,493     $ 4,783,189  
Goodwill and other intangibles     (186,162 )     (188,208 )     (190,286 )     (192,440 )     (194,668 )     (186,162 )     (194,668 )
Tangible assets at period end   $ 5,431,331     $ 5,165,521     $ 4,870,011     $ 4,847,257     $ 4,588,521     $ 5,431,331     $ 4,588,521  
Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio     7.84 %     7.77 %     9.16 %     9.10 %     9.78 %     7.84 %     9.78 %
 

1)  Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

  • “Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.  
  • "Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • "Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.
  • "Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
  • "Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.
  • "Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.
  • "Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.
  • "Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency. 

2)  Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

  For the Three Months Ended     For the Six Months Ended  
  June 30,     March 31,     December 31,     September 30,     June 30,     June 30,     June 30,  
(Dollars in thousands) 2020     2020     2019     2019     2019     2020     2019  
Loan discount accretion $ 2,139     $ 2,134     $ 1,555     $ 1,159     $ 1,297     $ 4,273     $ 2,854  

3)  Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4)  Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due.

5)  Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”).  

6)  Current quarter ratios are preliminary.


Source: Triumph Bancorp, Inc.

Investor Relations:
Luke Wyse
Senior Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations
lwyse@tbkbank.com 
214-365-6936

Media Contact:
Amanda Tavackoli
Senior Vice President, Director of Corporate Communication
atavackoli@tbkbank.com  
214-365-6930

Primary Logo

You just read:

Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $13.4 Million

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.