Triumph Bancorp Reports Second Quarter Net Income to Common Stockholders of $13.4 Million

As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.

2020 Second Quarter Highlights

For the second quarter of 2020, net income available to common stockholders was $13.4 million. Diluted earnings per share were $0.56.



Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.25 for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which exclude the gain on sale of Triumph Premium Finance, net of taxes.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, we recorded $13.6 million of total credit loss expense, including $11.0 million of credit loss expense related to our loan portfolio, $0.9 million of credit loss expense related to off balance sheet loan commitments, and $1.7 million of credit loss expense related to held to maturity securities. Regarding the $11.0 million credit loss expense on our loan portfolio:

° Further deterioration in our macroeconomic forecasts to reflect expected economic impact of COVID-19 resulted in approximately $12.2 million of credit loss expense.



° Changes in the volume and mix of our loan portfolio provided a benefit of $4.0 million to credit loss expense. Net charge offs were $1.1 million and the increase in specific reserves was $1.7 million.



° Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 20 basis points during the quarter to 1.24% at June 30, 2020.



As of June 30, 2020, the Company’s balance sheet reflected short-term deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $571.8 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of June 30, 2020, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $6.0 million.





As of June 30, 2020, the Company has closed 1,937 PPP loans representing a balance of $219.1 million classified as commercial loans at June 30, 2020. The Company has received approximately $7.3 million in total fees from the SBA, $1.4 million of which were recognized in earnings during the three months ended June 30, 2020. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.





Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 5.11% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.





Total loans held for investment increased $72.8 million, or 1.7%, to $4.393 billion at June 30, 2020. Average loans for the quarter increased $363.8 million, or 9.0%, to $4.410 billion.





The total dollar value of invoices purchased by Triumph Business Capital for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $1.238 billion with an average invoice size of $1,524. The transportation average invoice size for the quarter was $1,378.





For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, TriumphPay processed 767,180 invoices paying 51,331 distinct carriers a total of $667.4 million.





On June 19, 2020, we issued 45,000 shares of 7.125% Series C Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share through an underwritten public offering of 1,800,000 depository shares, each representing a 1/40 th ownership interest in a share of the Series C Preferred Stock. Total gross proceeds from the preferred stock offering were $45.0 million. Net proceeds after underwriting discounts and offering expenses were $42.4 million. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. This transaction as well as current period earnings improved our capital ratios at June 30, 2020 as compared to the prior quarter.





Balance Sheet

Total loans held for investment increased $72.8 million, or 1.7%, during the second quarter to $4.393 billion at June 30, 2020. The national lending portfolio increased $157.3 million, or 17.3%, to $1,068.9 million, the community banking portfolio increased $76.1 million, or 3.8%, to $2.099 billion, and the commercial finance portfolio decreased $160.6 million, or 11.6%, to $1.225 billion during the quarter.

Total deposits were $4.062 billion at June 30, 2020, an increase of $380.3 million, or 10.3%, in the second quarter of 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 28% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 68% of total deposits at June 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income

We earned net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $64.3 million compared to $62.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Yields on loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 were down 70 bps from the prior quarter to 6.52%. The average cost of our total deposits was 0.79% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to 1.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets were 1.20% of total assets at June 30, 2020 compared to 1.09% of total assets at March 31, 2020. Approximately 14 basis points of this ratio at June 30, 2020 consists of $8.1 million of held to maturity investments in the subordinated notes of collateralized loan obligation that were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter.

The ratio of past due to total loans decreased to 1.50% at June 30, 2020 from 1.99% at March 31, 2020. We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.02% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 compared to net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 0.04% of average loans, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

We earned non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $20.0 million compared to $7.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Excluding the gain on sale of TPF, we earned adjusted noninterest income of $10.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, non-interest expense totaled $52.7 million. Non-interest expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $54.8 million.

The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Financial Highlights: Total assets $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 5,617,493 $ 4,783,189 Loans held for investment $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903 $ 4,393,311 $ 3,835,903 Deposits $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978 $ 4,062,332 $ 3,658,978 Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 8,990 $ 27,518 Performance Ratios - Annualized: Return on average assets 0.99 % (0.36 %) 1.31 % 1.17 % 1.09 % 0.35 % 1.21 % Return on average total equity 8.86 % (2.85 %) 10.24 % 8.79 % 7.83 % 2.92 % 8.55 % Return on average common equity 8.94 % (2.85 %) 10.24 % 8.79 % 7.83 % 2.94 % 8.55 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 12.96 % (4.09 %) 14.54 % 12.56 % 11.19 % 4.23 % 12.29 % Yield on loans(2) 6.52 % 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.63 % 7.95 % 6.85 % 7.97 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.08 % 1.34 % 1.45 % 1.49 % 1.42 % 1.21 % 1.33 % Cost of total deposits 0.79 % 1.05 % 1.15 % 1.19 % 1.14 % 0.92 % 1.07 % Cost of total funds 0.85 % 1.23 % 1.35 % 1.41 % 1.40 % 1.03 % 1.34 % Net interest margin(2) 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.72 % 5.85 % 5.99 % 5.36 % 6.07 % Net non-interest expense to average assets 2.40 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.09 % 3.69 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1) 3.11 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.47 % 3.69 % Efficiency ratio 62.56 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 69.68 % 70.96 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) 70.75 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 74.38 % 70.96 % Asset Quality:(3) Past due to total loans(4) 1.50 % 1.99 % 1.74 % 1.91 % 1.60 % 1.50 % 1.60 % Non-performing loans to total loans 1.27 % 1.26 % 0.97 % 1.00 % 0.96 % 1.27 % 0.96 % Non-performing assets to total assets 1.20 % 1.09 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.86 % 1.20 % 0.86 % ACL to non-performing loans(5) 97.66 % 82.37 % 71.63 % 75.58 % 79.91 % 97.66 % 79.91 % ACL to total loans(5) 1.24 % 1.04 % 0.69 % 0.76 % 0.77 % 1.24 % 0.77 % Net charge-offs to average loans 0.02 % 0.04 % 0.08 % 0.01 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.08 % Capital: Tier 1 capital to average assets(6) 9.98 % 9.62 % 10.03 % 10.37 % 10.84 % 9.98 % 10.84 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 10.57 % 9.03 % 10.29 % 10.08 % 11.08 % 10.57 % 11.08 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6) 8.84 % 8.24 % 9.46 % 9.26 % 10.19 % 8.84 % 10.19 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5) 13.44 % 11.63 % 12.76 % 11.79 % 12.88 % 13.44 % 12.88 % Total equity to total assets 11.69 % 11.01 % 12.58 % 12.57 % 13.45 % 11.69 % 13.45 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1) 7.84 % 7.77 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.78 % 7.84 % 9.78 % Per Share Amounts: Book value per share $ 25.28 $ 24.45 $ 25.50 $ 24.99 $ 24.56 $ 25.28 $ 24.56 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.59 $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 17.59 $ 17.13 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 1.04 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 1.03 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1) $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.07 $ 1.03 Shares outstanding end of period 24,202,686 24,101,120 24,964,961 25,357,985 26,198,308 24,202,686 26,198,308

Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 ASSETS Total cash and cash equivalents $ 437,064 $ 208,414 $ 197,880 $ 115,043 $ 209,305 Securities - available for sale 331,126 302,122 248,820 302,917 329,991 Securities - held to maturity 6,285 8,217 8,417 8,517 8,573 Equity securities 6,411 5,678 5,437 5,543 5,479 Loans held for sale 50,382 4,431 2,735 7,499 2,877 Loans held for investment 4,393,311 4,320,548 4,194,512 4,209,417 3,835,903 Allowance for credit losses (54,613 ) (44,732 ) (29,092 ) (31,895 ) (29,416 ) Loans, net 4,338,698 4,275,816 4,165,420 4,177,522 3,806,487 Assets held for sale — 97,895 — — — FHLB and other restricted stock 26,345 37,080 19,860 23,960 18,037 Premises and equipment, net 107,736 98,363 96,595 87,112 84,998 Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net 1,962 2,540 3,009 2,849 3,351 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 186,162 188,208 190,286 192,440 194,668 Bank-owned life insurance 41,298 41,122 40,954 40,724 40,847 Deferred tax asset, net 8,544 9,457 3,812 5,971 7,278 Other assets 75,480 74,386 77,072 69,600 71,298 Total assets $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 LIABILITIES Non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 $ 809,696 $ 754,233 $ 684,223 Interest bearing deposits 2,941,383 2,835,603 2,980,210 2,943,600 2,974,755 Total deposits 4,062,332 3,682,015 3,789,906 3,697,833 3,658,978 Customer repurchase agreements 6,732 3,693 2,033 14,124 12,788 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 455,000 850,000 430,000 530,000 305,000 Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility 223,809 — — — — Subordinated notes 87,402 87,347 87,327 49,010 48,983 Junior subordinated debentures 39,816 39,689 39,566 39,443 39,320 Other liabilities 85,531 101,638 74,875 75,594 74,758 Total liabilities 4,960,622 4,764,382 4,423,707 4,406,004 4,139,827 EQUITY Preferred Stock 45,000 — — — — Common stock 273 272 272 272 271 Additional paid-in-capital 472,795 474,441 473,251 472,368 471,145 Treasury stock, at cost (102,888 ) (102,677 ) (67,069 ) (52,632 ) (27,468 ) Retained earnings 236,249 222,809 229,030 212,321 198,004 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,442 (5,498 ) 1,106 1,364 1,410 Total stockholders' equity 656,871 589,347 636,590 633,693 643,362 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189

Unaudited consolidated statement of income:



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 50,394 $ 48,323 $ 52,395 $ 50,249 $ 47,910 $ 98,717 $ 93,004 Factored receivables, including fees 21,101 24,292 25,573 25,570 25,558 45,393 50,114 Securities 2,676 2,107 2,379 2,784 2,667 4,783 5,311 FHLB and other restricted stock 148 204 165 209 146 352 338 Cash deposits 79 488 659 603 1,022 567 1,800 Total interest income 74,398 75,414 81,171 79,415 77,303 149,812 150,567 Interest expense: Deposits 7,584 9,677 10,961 11,036 10,010 17,261 18,228 Subordinated notes 1,321 1,347 1,035 840 839 2,668 1,678 Junior subordinated debentures 554 646 687 719 744 1,200 1,504 Other borrowings 688 1,244 2,080 2,055 2,291 1,932 4,427 Total interest expense 10,147 12,914 14,763 14,650 13,884 23,061 25,837 Net interest income 64,251 62,500 66,408 64,765 63,419 126,751 124,730 Credit loss expense 13,609 20,298 382 2,865 3,681 33,907 4,695 Net interest income after credit loss expense 50,642 42,202 66,026 61,900 59,738 92,844 120,035 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposits 573 1,588 1,889 1,937 1,700 2,161 3,306 Card income 1,941 1,800 1,943 2,015 2,071 3,741 3,915 Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments (101 ) (257 ) 50 (56 ) 148 (358 ) 357 Net gains (losses) on sale of securities 63 38 39 19 14 101 3 Fee income 1,304 1,686 1,686 1,624 1,519 2,990 3,131 Insurance commissions 864 1,051 1,092 1,247 961 1,915 1,880 Gain on sale of subsidiary 9,758 — — — — 9,758 — Other 5,627 1,571 1,967 956 1,210 7,198 2,569 Total non-interest income 20,029 7,477 8,666 7,742 7,623 27,506 15,161 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 30,804 30,722 29,586 28,717 28,120 61,526 54,559 Occupancy, furniture and equipment 4,964 5,182 4,667 4,505 4,502 10,146 9,024 FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments 495 315 (302 ) (2 ) 303 810 602 Professional fees 1,651 2,107 1,904 1,969 1,550 3,758 3,415 Amortization of intangible assets 2,046 2,078 2,154 2,228 2,347 4,124 4,749 Advertising and promotion 1,151 1,292 1,347 1,379 1,796 2,443 3,400 Communications and technology 5,444 5,501 5,732 5,382 4,988 10,945 9,862 Other 6,171 7,556 7,573 7,975 7,098 13,727 13,659 Total non-interest expense 52,726 54,753 52,661 52,153 50,704 107,479 99,270 Net income (loss) before income tax 17,945 (5,074 ) 22,031 17,489 16,657 12,871 35,926 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,505 (624 ) 5,322 3,172 3,927 3,881 8,408 Net income (loss) $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 8,990 $ 27,518

Earnings per share:



For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Basic Net income (loss) to common stockholders $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 8,990 $ 27,518 Weighted average common shares outstanding 23,987,049 24,314,329 25,089,447 25,621,054 26,396,351 24,150,689 26,537,255 Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.67 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 1.04 Diluted Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 8,990 $ 27,518 Weighted average common shares outstanding 23,987,049 24,314,329 25,089,447 25,621,054 26,396,351 24,150,689 26,537,255 Dilutive effects of: Assumed exercises of stock options 38,627 — 69,865 60,068 59,962 55,753 61,819 Restricted stock awards 37,751 — 70,483 45,631 30,110 66,364 39,352 Restricted stock units 4,689 — 13,264 3,045 — 13,255 — Performance stock units - market based 6,326 — 11,803 4,673 — 8,446 — Performance stock units - performance based — — — — — — — Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,074,442 24,314,329 25,254,862 25,734,471 26,486,423 24,294,507 26,638,426 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 0.56 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.37 $ 1.03 Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows: For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Stock options 148,528 225,055 66,019 67,023 70,037 98,956 70,037 Restricted stock awards 109,834 147,748 — 3,209 — — — Restricted stock units 38,801 55,228 — — 58,400 — 58,400 Performance stock units - market based 76,461 67,707 55,228 55,228 70,879 76,461 70,879 Performance stock units - performance based 262,625 254,000 254,000 — — 262,625 —

Loans held for investment summarized as of:



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Commercial real estate $ 910,261 $ 985,757 $ 1,046,961 $ 1,115,559 $ 1,098,279 Construction, land development, land 213,617 198,050 160,569 164,186 157,861 1-4 family residential properties 168,707 169,703 179,425 186,405 186,070 Farmland 125,259 133,579 154,975 161,447 144,594 Commercial 1,518,656 1,412,822 1,342,683 1,369,505 1,257,330 Factored receivables 561,576 661,100 619,986 599,651 583,131 Consumer 18,450 20,326 21,925 24,967 26,048 Mortgage warehouse 876,785 739,211 667,988 587,697 382,590 Total loans $ 4,393,311 $ 4,320,548 $ 4,194,512 $ 4,209,417 $ 3,835,903

Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.

Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:



June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Commercial - Equipment $ 487,145 $ 479,483 $ 461,555 $ 429,412 $ 395,094 Commercial - Asset-based lending 176,235 245,001 168,955 247,026 208,896 Factored receivables 561,576 661,100 619,986 599,651 583,131 Commercial finance $ 1,224,956 $ 1,385,584 $ 1,250,496 $ 1,276,089 $ 1,187,121 Commercial finance % of total loans 28 % 32 % 30 % 30 % 31 %

National lending loans are further summarized below:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Mortgage warehouse $ 876,785 $ 739,211 $ 667,988 $ 587,697 $ 382,590 Commercial - Liquid credit 192,118 172,380 81,353 37,386 21,758 Commercial - Premium finance — — 101,015 101,562 72,898 National lending $ 1,068,903 $ 911,591 $ 850,356 $ 726,645 $ 477,246 National lending % of total loans 24 % 21 % 20 % 17 % 12 %

Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Average community banking $ 2,111,615 $ 2,041,256 $ 2,170,149 $ 2,193,533 $ 2,166,122 Average commercial finance 1,259,584 1,292,749 1,260,000 1,208,823 1,168,110 Average national lending 1,038,476 711,837 704,244 541,367 373,755 Average total loans $ 4,409,675 $ 4,045,842 $ 4,134,393 $ 3,943,723 $ 3,707,987 Community banking yield 5.23 % 5.67 % 5.89 % 5.79 % 5.88 % Commercial finance yield 10.21 % 11.00 % 11.64 % 12.31 % 12.52 % National lending yield 4.67 % 4.80 % 4.96 % 4.63 % 5.62 % Total loan yield 6.52 % 7.22 % 7.48 % 7.63 % 7.95 %

Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Factored receivable period end balance $ 528,379,000 $ 641,366,000 $ 573,372,000 $ 562,009,000 $ 544,601,000 Yield on average receivable balance 15.48 % 16.13 % 17.20 % 18.23 % 18.73 % Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate 0.43 % 0.42 % 0.39 % 0.36 % 0.40 % Factored receivables - transportation concentration 85 % 80 % 81 % 83 % 83 % Interest income, including fees $ 20,387,000 $ 23,497,000 $ 24,813,000 $ 24,869,000 $ 24,762,000 Non-interest income 1,072,000 1,296,000 1,154,000 1,291,000 1,205,000 Factored receivable total revenue 21,459,000 24,793,000 25,967,000 26,160,000 25,967,000 Average net funds employed 477,112,000 537,138,000 524,546,000 494,198,000 483,203,000 Yield on average net funds employed 18.09 % 18.56 % 19.64 % 21.00 % 21.55 % Accounts receivable purchased $ 1,238,465,000 $ 1,450,618,000 $ 1,489,538,000 $ 1,450,905,000 $ 1,408,982,000 Number of invoices purchased 812,902 878,767 896,487 890,986 874,248 Average invoice size $ 1,524 $ 1,651 $ 1,662 $ 1,628 $ 1,612 Average invoice size - transportation $ 1,378 $ 1,481 $ 1,507 $ 1,497 $ 1,492 Average invoice size - non-transportation $ 4,486 $ 4,061 $ 3,891 $ 3,467 $ 3,047

Deposits summarized as of:

June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Non-interest bearing demand $ 1,120,949 $ 846,412 $ 809,696 $ 754,233 $ 684,223 Interest bearing demand 648,309 583,445 580,323 587,123 587,164 Individual retirement accounts 97,388 101,743 104,472 108,593 111,328 Money market 397,914 412,376 497,105 424,162 440,289 Savings 391,624 367,163 363,270 356,368 362,594 Certificates of deposit 937,766 1,056,012 1,084,425 1,120,850 1,122,873 Brokered time deposits 258,378 314,864 350,615 346,504 350,507 Other brokered deposits 210,004 — — — — Total deposits $ 4,062,332 $ 3,682,015 $ 3,789,906 $ 3,697,833 $ 3,658,978

Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:

June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Average Average Average (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning cash balances $ 262,615 $ 79 0.12 % $ 141,123 $ 488 1.39 % Taxable securities 303,519 2,400 3.18 % 228,996 1,955 3.43 % Tax-exempt securities 43,796 276 2.53 % 25,925 152 2.36 % FHLB and other restricted stock 36,375 148 1.64 % 21,098 204 3.89 % Loans 4,409,675 71,495 6.52 % 4,045,842 72,615 7.22 % Total interest earning assets $ 5,055,980 $ 74,398 5.92 % $ 4,462,984 $ 75,414 6.80 % Non-interest earning assets: Other assets 431,092 443,563 Total assets $ 5,487,072 $ 4,906,547 Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest bearing demand $ 630,023 $ 287 0.18 % $ 586,671 $ 344 0.24 % Individual retirement accounts 100,211 359 1.44 % 103,351 402 1.56 % Money market 398,276 363 0.37 % 441,815 1,031 0.94 % Savings 382,521 144 0.15 % 363,888 124 0.14 % Certificates of deposit 1,008,644 5,055 2.02 % 1,068,023 6,006 2.26 % Brokered time deposits 301,262 1,374 1.83 % 344,847 1,770 2.06 % Other brokered deposits 4,670 2 0.17 % — — — Total interest bearing deposits 2,825,607 7,584 1.08 % 2,908,595 9,677 1.34 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 678,225 572 0.34 % 359,286 1,243 1.39 % Subordinated notes 87,368 1,321 6.08 % 87,323 1,347 6.20 % Junior subordinated debentures 39,745 554 5.61 % 39,609 646 6.56 % Other borrowings 137,045 116 0.34 % 2,710 1 0.15 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 3,767,990 $ 10,147 1.08 % $ 3,397,523 $ 12,914 1.53 % Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity: Non-interest bearing demand deposits 1,038,979 810,654 Other liabilities 69,845 71,001 Total equity 610,258 627,369 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,487,072 $ 4,906,547 Net interest income $ 64,251 $ 62,500 Interest spread 4.84 % 5.27 % Net interest margin 5.11 % 5.63 %

Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.

Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.

Average rates have been annualized.

Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Six Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Net income available to common stockholders $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 8,990 $ 27,518 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division (9,758 ) — — — — (9,758 ) — Tax effect of adjustments 2,451 — — — — 2,451 — Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted $ 6,133 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 1,683 $ 27,518 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 24,074,442 24,314,329 25,254,862 25,734,471 26,486,423 24,294,507 26,638,426 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share $ 0.25 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.66 $ 0.56 $ 0.48 $ 0.07 $ 1.03 Average total stockholders' equity $ 610,258 $ 627,369 $ 647,546 $ 646,041 $ 652,347 $ 618,808 $ 648,674 Average preferred stock liquidation preference (5,934 ) — — — — (2,967 ) — Average total common stockholders' equity 604,324 627,369 647,546 646,041 652,347 615,841 648,674 Average goodwill and other intangibles (187,255 ) (189,359 ) (191,551 ) (193,765 ) (196,001 ) (188,307 ) (197,189 ) Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 417,069 $ 438,010 $ 455,995 $ 452,276 $ 456,346 $ 427,534 $ 451,485 Net income (loss) $ 13,440 $ (4,450 ) $ 16,709 $ 14,317 $ 12,730 $ 8,990 $ 27,518 Average tangible common equity 417,069 438,010 455,995 452,276 456,346 427,534 451,485 Return on average tangible common equity 12.96 % (4.09 %) 14.54 % 12.56 % 11.19 % 4.23 % 12.29 % Net interest income $ 64,251 $ 62,500 $ 66,408 $ 64,765 $ 63,419 $ 126,751 $ 124,730 Non-interest income 20,029 7,477 8,666 7,742 7,623 27,506 15,161 Operating revenue 84,280 69,977 75,074 72,507 71,042 154,257 139,891 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division (9,758 ) — — — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted operating revenue $ 74,522 $ 69,977 $ 75,074 $ 72,507 $ 71,042 $ 144,499 $ 139,891 Non-interest expenses $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 107,479 $ 99,270 Adjusted efficiency ratio 70.75 % 78.24 % 70.15 % 71.93 % 71.37 % 74.38 % 70.96 % Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio: Non-interest expenses $ 52,726 $ 54,753 $ 52,661 $ 52,153 $ 50,704 $ 107,479 $ 99,270 Total non-interest income $ 20,029 $ 7,477 $ 8,666 $ 7,742 $ 7,623 $ 27,506 $ 15,161 Gain on sale of subsidiary or division (9,758 ) — — — — (9,758 ) — Adjusted non-interest income $ 10,271 $ 7,477 $ 8,666 $ 7,742 $ 7,623 $ 17,748 $ 15,161 Adjusted net non-interest expenses $ 42,455 $ 47,276 $ 43,995 $ 44,411 $ 43,081 $ 89,731 $ 84,109 Average total assets $ 5,487,072 $ 4,906,547 $ 5,050,860 $ 4,840,540 $ 4,694,647 $ 5,196,815 $ 4,598,735 Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio 3.11 % 3.88 % 3.46 % 3.64 % 3.68 % 3.47 % 3.69 % Total stockholders' equity $ 656,871 $ 589,347 $ 636,590 $ 633,693 $ 643,362 $ 656,871 $ 643,362 Preferred stock liquidation preference (45,000 ) — — — — (45,000 ) — Total common stockholders' equity 611,871 589,347 636,590 633,693 643,362 611,871 643,362 Goodwill and other intangibles (186,162 ) (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (186,162 ) (194,668 ) Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 425,709 $ 401,139 $ 446,304 $ 441,253 $ 448,694 $ 425,709 $ 448,694 Common shares outstanding 24,202,686 24,101,120 24,964,961 25,357,985 26,198,308 24,202,686 26,198,308 Tangible book value per share $ 17.59 $ 16.64 $ 17.88 $ 17.40 $ 17.13 $ 17.59 $ 17.13 Total assets at end of period $ 5,617,493 $ 5,353,729 $ 5,060,297 $ 5,039,697 $ 4,783,189 $ 5,617,493 $ 4,783,189 Goodwill and other intangibles (186,162 ) (188,208 ) (190,286 ) (192,440 ) (194,668 ) (186,162 ) (194,668 ) Tangible assets at period end $ 5,431,331 $ 5,165,521 $ 4,870,011 $ 4,847,257 $ 4,588,521 $ 5,431,331 $ 4,588,521 Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio 7.84 % 7.77 % 9.16 % 9.10 % 9.78 % 7.84 % 9.78 %

1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:

“Adjusted diluted earnings per common share” is defined as adjusted net income available to common stockholders divided by adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding. Excluded from net income available to common stockholders are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures, net of tax. In our judgment, the adjustments made to net income available to common stockholders allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core net income by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding are adjusted as a result of changes in their dilutive properties given the gain and expense adjustments described herein.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity" is defined as common stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Total tangible assets" is defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets.

"Tangible book value per share" is defined as tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding. This measure is important to investors interested in changes from period-to-period in book value per share exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio" is defined as the ratio of tangible common stockholders' equity divided by total tangible assets. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period-to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

"Return on Average Tangible Common Equity" is defined as net income available to common stockholders divided by average tangible common stockholders' equity.

"Adjusted efficiency ratio" is defined as non-interest expenses divided by our operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income. Also excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. In our judgment, the adjustments made to operating revenue and non-interest expense allow management and investors to better assess our performance in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility associated with certain acquisition-related items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business.

"Adjusted net non-interest expense to average total assets" is defined as non-interest expenses net of non-interest income divided by total average assets. Excluded are material gains and expenses related to merger and acquisition-related activities, including divestitures. This metric is used by our management to better assess our operating efficiency.

2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 2020 2019 Loan discount accretion $ 2,139 $ 2,134 $ 1,555 $ 1,159 $ 1,297 $ 4,273 $ 2,854

3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.

4) Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due.

5) Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”).

6) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.



