Gov. McMaster reappoints Charles M. Joye II, P.E., to S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: July 20, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster has reappointed Charles M. Joye II, P.E., to the S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control. The reappointment was recently approved by the state senate.

"Chuck is an excellent board member and I appreciate the Senate's confirmation of him," said Mark Elam, chairman of the Board. “He has a long-standing history with this board, and I look forward to continue to work with him in serving the citizens of this state.”

Joye represents the third Congressional District and his term will expire June 30, 2023. He has served two terms on the Board and was originally appointed by former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley.

He has been a practicing civil engineer for 45 years in South Carolina and was founder and CEO of Design South Professionals, Inc. in Anderson. Joye is a long-time member of the S.C. Society of Professional Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers and the American Council of Engineering Companies-SC.

Prior to this appointment, Joye served on the S.C. Board of Registration for Professional Engineers and Surveyors. He served for 12 years as national director of the American Council of Engineering Companies. He was also named Engineer of the Year in 2002 by the South Carolina Society of Professional Engineers.

He has a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in Civil Engineering from Clemson University.

“Mr. Joye provides a wealth of experience and knowledge from the business community, has a seven-year history of distinguished board service, and will continue to be a valuable asset for ensuring that DHEC operates in the best interests of the state’s health and environment,” said Marshall Taylor, DHEC acting director.

The S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control is responsible for making, adopting, disseminating and enforcing reasonable rules and regulations for the promotion of public health and the reduction, control and prevention of pollution.