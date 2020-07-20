New York Woman Charged in Tennessee Drug-Related Death

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and detectives with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Department, has resulted in the arrest of a New York woman, in connection to the 2018 drug-related death of a Crossville resident.

In February 2019, Agents joined detectives in investigating the July 2018 death of Julia Meade (DOB 06/03/1961) in her Crossville home. During the course of the investigation, Agents learned that the victim had been in New York on or around July 11, 2018, and acquired drugs, which she brought back to Tennessee. On July 13th, she was found deceased from what the investigation revealed was fentanyl toxicity. The investigation identified Diana Grosso of Otisville, New York, as the individual responsible for providing the substance containing fentanyl to the victim.

On Sunday, Diana Lynn Grosso (DOB 09/03/1960) was transported to Tennessee from New York. She is charged with one count of Second Degree Murder. She was booked into the Cumberland County Jail, where she is being held on a $200,000 bond.