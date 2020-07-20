Former Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg and IL State Rep. Lamont Robinson to Discuss Election, BLM and LGBTQ Rights

In addition to the elections, Black Lives Matter Movement and LGBTQ equality, other voter topics such as COVID-19 will be discussed during the hour-long event

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- One-time Democratic presidential candidate and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will join Illinois State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson , (D-Chicago) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, in a conversation about the upcoming presidential election, how Illinois voters can assist campaigns to elect Democrats in the state and around the country, and the issues facing Illinois voters that are shaping the election.The video event will be moderated by former WGCI radio personality Dana Divine. Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly will join as a special guest.The event is a fundraiser for Rep. Robinson, who has represented Illinois' 5th Legislative District in Springfield since 2019. The event is being supported by Buttigieg’s Win the Era PAC, which supports candidates who are developing and leading policy changes that enhance the lives of marginalized U.S. citizens on the national and local level. The PAC officially announced its endorsement of Robinson in May 2020.“This year may be the most important election year ever in U.S. politics, and it is important that we openly and transparently discuss topics that will greatly affect the lives of not just Illinois voters, but voters nationwide,” says Robinson. “I am grateful to have the endorsement and support of Pete and Rep. Kelly during this pivotal time.”Beginning at 5 p.m., viewers can begin accessing the event at via Zoom here . The event will be on a first come basis until capacity is full. Donations can be sent to: Tinyurl.com/SupportLamontRobinson.For media inquiries, contact Taryn Clark at (708) 476-0489 or media@votelamontrobinson.com.- ### -About IL Rep. Lamont J. RobinsonIllinois State Rep. Lamont J. Robinson is a lifelong Chicagoan who has dedicated his life to giving back to the city through public service and as a businessman, college professor, and director of a youth mentorship. A resident of Chicago’s Bronzeville neighborhood, Rep. Robinson was elected in the November 2018 general election to represent the sprawling Illinois 5th House District. He made history as the first open LGBTQ African-American to be elected to the Illinois General Assembly.