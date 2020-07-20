Concrete slab repairs scheduled to begin July 22 on WY120 in Cody

Settled and broken concrete slabs will be removed and replaced during a 3-week repair project between the Shoshone River bridge and Park County Road 2AB on the north end of Cody.

S&S Builders, LLC, of Gillette will replace the damaged concrete slabs at milepost 100.9 on WY120.

Work on the $84,000 concrete repair project is expected to take about 3 weeks to complete.

"These are concrete slabs that settled and broke this spring and could be a hazard to the traveling public if not repaired and replaced," according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Frost said traffic movements on the 3-lane section of WY120 will be carried on a single travel lane in each direction while work is being completed on the other lane.

"Motorists can expect flaggers and short delays for equipment and trucks entering the work zone," Frost said. "Traffic control will be in place 24 hours a day."

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.