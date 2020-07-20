NOBLE ENERGY, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of Merger

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating Noble Energy, Inc. (“Noble Energy”) (NASDAQ GS: NBL) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Noble Energy’s agreement to merge with Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) (“Chevron”). Under the terms of the agreement, shareholders of Noble Energy will receive 0.1191 of a share of Chevron for each share of Noble Energy they own.



To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-noble-energy-inc

