PandaDoc Announces Promotions within its Global Sales Team

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandaDoc, the leading document automation software for small and medium sized businesses, is pleased to announce the promotions of two integral members of its global sales team: Michael Paladino has been promoted to Senior Director of Sales, and Igor Kostenko to Senior Director of Sales Development.

Paladino has been with PandaDoc since 2016 and is now based at the company’s St. Petersburg, Fla. headquarters. He has held positions of increasing levels of responsibility and has been instrumental in helping grow the annual recurring revenue for PandaDoc. In his new role, Paladino will be creating a global organization designed for scaling global growth while continuing to help manufacture the company’s top line US sales targets.

Based in Minsk, Belarus, Kostenko has over 12 years of diverse experience in the tech industry. In the four years he has been with PandaDoc, he has been instrumental in taking the PandaDoc revenue teams global, and scaling the company’s sales, sales development reps, customer success management and support teams. Kostenenko’s new responsibilities include global pipeline generation and overseeing the buildout of a team to support the growing revenue goals.

“Michael and Igor are truly stand-out stars on our sales team and these new roles are well-deserved,” said Jim Donovan, Vice President of Sales for PandaDoc. “Their proven track record of stellar work, commitment to teamwork, and professional drive to keep moving forward are all important qualities we value as a company and will continue to serve PandaDoc as we continue growing.”

To learn more about PandaDoc, visit pandadoc.com.

About PandaDoc
Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, and Rembrandt Venture Partners, over 17,000 customers use PandaDoc’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. Using PandaDoc, sales teams can provide their customers with a more professional, timely, and engaging experience, which led to over $20B in closed deals in 2019. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com.

