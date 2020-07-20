VA expands emergency response for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness

VA expands funding for emergency response for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness during COVID-19 pandemic

Source: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) today announced it is allocating an additional $400 million of its coronavirus relief funding to enhance the department’s emergency relief response for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) allocated $17.2 billion for the Veterans Health Administration of which $700 million is devoted to expanding services for and addressing the challenges faced by Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

“The additional allocation of CARES Act funding will support the continuity of care of vulnerable Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “With this additional funding, VA’s Homeless Programs Office can provide more homeless prevention assistance and emergency housing to make it possible for Veterans to maintain appropriate physical distancing and to ensure they are living in safe conditions.”

The newly allocated funds will be used for the Supportive Services for Veteran Families Program (SSVF). SSVF offers several ways to secure housing for Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

In total, $602 million of coronavirus relief funding has now been allocated for this program, which will also help the Housing and Urban Development-VA Supportive Housing Program place Veterans in safe housing to isolate them from the virus.

Other coronavirus relief funding devoted to providing emergency shelter and supportive services for Veterans includes $88 million for the Grant and Per Diem Program and $10 million for the Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program.

VA is hosting a national webinar July 17 to support budgeting and planning for grantees of the SSVF funding. Learn more about how VA is working to protect Veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic and about VA’s homeless programs.