Public Meeting on Vermont’s Big Game Management Plan 2020-2030, August 5

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is holding a virtual public meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, August 5, to answer questions and record public comment on the draft 2020-2030 Vermont Big Game Plan.

The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams on a computer or smart phone at this link: https://tinyurl.com/y6w6tauv (please download the Microsoft Teams app ahead of time). Participants can also call into the meeting on the telephone by calling 802-828-7667 and entering 743579474#

The meeting will begin with a brief presentation on the plan. However, people are urged to review the document prior to attending. The draft 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan is available on Fish & Wildlife's website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com).

Vermont’s 2020-2030 Big Game Management Plan will guide deer, bear, moose, and wild turkey management over the next decade. The draft plan identifies issues these species face, such as habitat loss and disease, it establishes sustainable population and management goals, and it prescribes the strategies needed to achieve those goals. While these strategies act as a road map for regulation development, the 2020-2030 Big Game Plan is not a regulation setting document. As a result, specific regulations are not discussed. The Fish & Wildlife Department updates the plan every decade based on species needs and public input.

"The 2020-2030 plan is the culmination of two years of public survey data, biological data, public meetings, and department thinking,” said Fish & Wildlife Director of Wildlife Mark Scott. "These are four very important species to the state, and we welcome comments from all Vermonters prior to finalizing the plan.”

The department would like to receive comments by Wednesday, August 12. Comments can be submitted electronically to ANR.FWPublicComment@vermont.gov or by mail to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department, One National Life Drive, Montpelier, Vermont 05620.

For Immediate Release: July 16, 2020

