Axcient’s Corey Banner Named to the 2020 CRN® 100 Rising Female Stars List

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient , a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Director of Partner Success Corey Banner to its 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel through their dedication, hard work, and innovation, positioning themselves as leaders and helping their organizations succeed.



“We are thrilled to see Corey recognized as a rising star in our industry,” said Angus Robertson, Chief Revenue Officer at Axcient. “Corey has demonstrated incredible leadership at Axcient, especially throughout the recent challenges faced by our partner community. Corey is listening to partners and helping Axcient drive needed change in the IT channel, especially when it comes to adoption of business availability solutions.”

The 100 Rising Female Stars list is making its debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contribute to the development and strategies of their organization’s channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management and marketing.



“CRN’s 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements.”



The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/risingstars .

To learn more about Axcient or start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient x360Recover platform empowers MSPs to protect everything by combining its best-in-class BCDR technology for MSPs and simplifying the partner experience. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit www.axcient.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

