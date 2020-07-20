HEBT INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HEBT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Hebron securities between April 24, 2020 and June 3, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/hebt.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On June 3, 2020, Grizzly Research reported that Hebron is an "insider enrichment scheme without economic basis." The article continued and mentioned Hebron’s questionable transactions including an undisclosed transaction for roughly $26 million. Following this news, Hebron stock dropped as much as $7.29 per share, or 33%, during intraday trading on June 3, 2020.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) many of Hebron’s acquisitions, including Beijing Hengpu and Nami Holding (Cayman) Co., Ltd., involved undisclosed related parties; (2) the Company’s disclosure controls regarding related party transactions was ineffective; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

