Coronavirus - Kenya: High attack rate of COVID-19 for Nairobi and Mombasa counties

Nairobi and Mombasa Counties continue to record the highest attack rates of COVID-19, at 176.1 and 151.9 per 100,000 population, respectively, when compared to 28.1 per 100,000 for the rest of the country.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
