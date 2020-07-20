Administrators’ Days NDE Day Conference: Disruption and Innovation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

This year has been one of great change and disruption. But every challenge is an opportunity and in that opportunity comes innovation. The coronavirus has brought home the reality that education technology that delivers great content and engages students and teachers has never been more important. Administrators, teachers, and staff across the state helped our students keep moving in their educational journey no matter where the virus disruption took them. And we must keep moving forward.

We invite you to participate in the Administrators’ Days NDE Day Conference: Disruption and Innovation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 8:45 am – 4:00 pm to learn about the tools, actions, opportunities, and resources to support Nebraska school districts as they restart schools and support students as they transition back to school buildings or hybrid learning environments. The day will begin with President Maureen Nickels’ welcome and thoughts on educational innovation from Commissioner Blomstedt followed by Hedy Chang’s keynote on monitoring and addressing student absenteeism.

Please join us on July 29 and see the full session list here: https://ndeday.events.education.ne.gov/session/.