Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,362 in the last 365 days.

Administrators’ Days NDE Day Conference: Disruption and Innovation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

This year has been one of great change and disruption. But every challenge is an opportunity and in that opportunity comes innovation. The coronavirus has brought home the reality that education technology that delivers great content and engages students and teachers has never been more important. Administrators, teachers, and staff across the state helped our students keep moving in their educational journey no matter where the virus disruption took them. And we must keep moving forward.

We invite you to participate in the Administrators’ Days NDE Day Conference: Disruption and Innovation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 8:45 am – 4:00 pm to learn about the tools, actions, opportunities, and resources to support Nebraska school districts as they restart schools and support students as they transition back to school buildings or hybrid learning environments. The day will begin with President Maureen Nickels’ welcome and thoughts on educational innovation from Commissioner Blomstedt followed by Hedy Chang’s keynote on monitoring and addressing student absenteeism.

Please join us on July 29 and see the full session list here: https://ndeday.events.education.ne.gov/session/.

You just read:

Administrators’ Days NDE Day Conference: Disruption and Innovation on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.