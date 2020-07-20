Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UNITA calls for respect for country's laws

Malanje, ANGOLA, July 20 - The provincial secretary of oppositon UNITA in northen Malanje province, Madanês Calunga, Sunday urged his party's militants to scrupulously respect the country's laws and actively participate in Angola's economic and social development. ,

The political leader was speaking at the ceremony of the celebrations of the national day 18th July of the UNITA youth organization, JURA, held in the municipality of Kiwaba Nzoji.  

He said that, in addition to complying with the rules established by the Angolan State, UNITA wants young people with attitudes that dignify the good name of the party and influence citizens to participate actively in the economic and social development of the country.

In turn, the provincial secretary of JURA, Justino Manuel, underlined that the organisation will strive to observe these ideals and encourage society on the importance of popular vote.  

He also said that the organization works on mobilization and raise awareness among the population in order to heed the advice on preventive measures against Covid-19.  

