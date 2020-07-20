Taradel founder and CEO, Jim Fitzgerald, to Speak at 2020 B2SMB Institute Leaders' Forum
Taradel's CEO to share insight from personal and professional experience building a successful direct mail and digital advertising martech firm.
The theme is 'rebounding from adversity' — which is a universally-shared human experience.”GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of martech firm Taradel, will speak at the 2020 B2SMB Leaders' Forum, a virtual assembly of business-to-small-business executives with a heavy emphasis on top-to-top networking & peer exchange. The event will run virtually from July 21-23 and focus on how to reach, engage, win, keep and grow SMB customers.
— Jim Fitzgerald
"It's an honor to speak at such a high-caliber event and share the stage with many accomplished executives. The theme is 'rebounding from adversity' — which is a universally-shared human experience. It's going to be an inspiring session with actionable takeaways," said Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald will present with Todd Wilkens (CPO, ShipStation), Brock Blake (CEO, Lendio), Sean Cohen (COO, Aweber), and Melinda Emerson (President, SmallBizLady) at MYSTORY: Testimonials from B2SMB's Front Lines, July 21 from 6:00am to 11:59pm.
The 'MYSTORY' session will give businesses the opportunity to hear from B2SMB peers, partners, and friends on what they saw, what they learned and how they feel about their own personal and professional rebounds.
Tickets to the all-virtual event are available starting at $199 and can be purchased online.
About Taradel
Founded in 2003 by serial entrepreneur, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel is a perennial Inc. 5000 martech company specializing in marketing solutions for business applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 250 million Every Door Direct Mail® and digital ads using the company's platform. To learn more visit https://www.taradel.com/
Chris Barr
Taradel
+1 804-332-9522
email us here